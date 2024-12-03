3 Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers to Target in Week 14
The kicker position remains the easiest one to stream in fantasy football. Many managers simply ignore the kicker spot, leaving some nice value available every week for the rest of us.
Streaming kickers won't make or break your fantasy matchup most weeks, but passing up on a few points' worth of value isn't a luxury most of us can afford with the playoffs fast approaching.
Here are the top fantasy football streaming kickers, who are all available in at least 50% of leagues, in Week 14.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 14
1. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (@ DAL) — 57.3% Available
Evan McPherson is one of my favorite kicker plays of the week, streamer or not, so seeing him nearly 60% available is an absolute treat.
The Bengals promise to be one of the highest-scoring teams in action in Week 14, coming in as 5.5-point favorites in a game with a 49.5-point over/under (giving them an implied total of 27 points). And this spot against the Cowboys has been great for kickers.
Obviously teams don't "defend" kickers in the traditional way, but things like poor defenses and even poor offenses (giving up favorable starting field position) absolutely contribute to how good a matchup is, and we can see that with the way kickers have performed against the Dallas Cowboys since Dak Prescott went down.
The Cowboys have allowed 10, 10, 9 and 10 fantasy points to kickers in the four games that Cooper Rush has started. Even on a season-long view, they're allowing the seventh most fantasy points per game to the position.
A Monday Night Football shootout is a great get-right spot for McPherson in fantasy in the midst of what has been a disappointing season.
2. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (@ LAR) — 56.1% Available
I know you're tired of reading about Tyler Bass in this column almost every single week, but he continues to be available in over 50% of leagues while being a clear top-12 option. He's tied for No. 10 at the position in fantasy scoring this year, and the Bills are in another great matchup for him to put up big points in Week 14.
Bass gets out of the snow, which played a big role in his only scoring 5 fantasy points last week, in a trip to L.A. to face the Rams. The Bills are right behind the Bengals in terms of implied totals this week, as this game also has a 49.5-point over/under and the Bills are favored by 4.5.
His matchup is even comparable to McPherson, with the Rams ranking one spot behind the Cowboys in terms of fantasy points per game to the position. There's also been a great deal of consistency from kickers against the Rams — especially in recent games. The last four weeks have seen them allow a huge 12.25 fantasy points per game, not holding any opposing kicker under 10 points in that time.
The Rams have allowed opponents to score on 45.5% of their drives this season (fifth most in the NFL), while the Bills have scored on 49.2% of their offensive drives (No. 3 in the NFL). Considering Bass will be at least partially involved in almost every scoring drive, those are obviously some favorable numbers for his fantasy upside.
3. Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers (@ DET) — 93.4% Available
Featured in last week's kicker streaming column, Brandon McManus delivered with 13 fantasy points, finishing tied for sixth at the position. That's back-to-back weeks in the double digits, and the Packers kicker position remains a good one for fantasy production. Consider that even the highly inaccurate Brayden Narveson's 9.5 points per game still ranks No. 10 at the position this year as well.
His matchup isn't quite as juicy as McPherson or Bass, but he's also a lot more likely to be available even in deeper or sharper leagues. The two above almost feel like cheating to call "streamers" because they check so many boxes, but McManus is more of a true streaming option.
One thing he does have in common with them is a potential shootout this week, as the 51.5-point over/under for Packers-Lions is the highest on the board at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 14. The Pack are underdogs here, but at +3.5 it's not like they're projected to be getting blown out.
There will be plenty of points to go around on Thursday, and McManus once again should have his fair share of them.
