5 Best DK Metcalf Fantasy Trade Destinations
The 2025 NFL offseason is getting off to a fast start, with the latest news being DK Metcalf’s request for a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. This comes shortly after the team parted ways with Tyler Lockett, releasing the veteran wideout after 10 seasons of service.
If the Hawks also part ways with Metcalf, the fantasy value of Jaxon Smith-Njigba would go into the stratosphere! For now, let’s look at what the future might hold for Metcalf.
Now entering his age-27 season, Metcalf is still in the prime of his career. His fantasy totals have dropped in five straight seasons, so a change of scenery could put him back in the good graces of managers when they’re building their fantasy squads for 2025. Here are five NFL franchises who need help at wide receiver and could make Metcalf more attractive.
Note: I left off any NFC West teams, assuming Seattle won’t trade him in the division.
DK Metcalf Trade Destinations for Fantasy Football
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders will be a popular projected destination for Metcalf and Lockett, as both have played with new Las Vegas head coach, Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has plenty of draft picks (10) and salary cap room, and one of their biggest offensive needs is at wide receiver. Much of how Metcalf performs in the stat sheets would have to do with what the Raiders do at the quarterback position, but he would be in the WR2/WR3 conversation in Sin City.
Green Bay Packers
Metcalf has been tied to the Packers this offseason, and a potential deal that involved a draft pick and Dontayvion Wicks has even been floated around. Regardless, Green Bay has talent at wideout but lacks a true alpha. Metcalf would come in and become the top option in the passing game for Jordan Love, who would also see his fantasy stock rise as a result of this potential move. I can see Metcalf as a No. 2 fantasy wideout in Green Bay.
New England Patriots
The Patriots have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the most money to spend, based on Spotrac’s cap totals, and certainly could use a veteran presence at wide receiver, so Metcalf makes a lot of sense. He would be the unquestioned No. 1 option in the passing game for Drake Maye, so there would be no shortage of targets and opportunities to score fantasy points. Ja’Lynn Polk dynasty managers wouldn’t like this, but DK is a nice option.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have the fifth most money to spend based on Spotrac data, and you could make an argument for them to add an alpha wideout. Quentin Johnston hasn’t lived up to expectations after his first two NFL seasons and the Chargers could also lose Josh Palmer. Metcalf is a powerful wideout, much like Anquan Boldin, who had some success in the offense of coordinator Greg Roman in the past.
Houston Texans
Stefon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL and is slated to be a free agent, and Tank Dell is going to miss the 2025 season due to a badly injured knee. If the Texans let Diggs walk, that would open up plenty of chances for Metcalf in what would be a strong one-two punch with Nico Collins. The problem is that Houston doesn’t have much draft capital this year (six picks), and their cap situation is in the bottom half of the league.