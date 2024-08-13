5 Best Fantasy Football Draft Locations for Your League in 2024
It's that time of the year again. Football is right around the corner, and just as importantly fantasy football is about to be in full swing!
As a commissioner, the stress will begin to rise. From getting the draft set up to picking a date and trying to deal with 11 other fantasy football managers, it can get overwhelming. But the stress also makes things more exciting when you really pull off a great season for your whole league!
Locking down the perfect draft location is exactly the kind of thing that will contribute to everyone in your league having an awesome and memorable season. The options for a potential draft party are endless, and below we'll look at the five best locations for your league in 2024.
1. Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings is always an easy and smooth option to have your draft party.
The food choices, the long list of different drinks, and the boatload of TVs made it a great spot to have your draft. They're also no strangers to the fact that fantasy football players tend to love wings.
They offer a fantasy football bundle which gives a ton a lot of food for $144.49. It comes with 50 traditional wings, 50 boneless wings, two choices of sauces or dry-rub, celery, carrots, blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce, and two large orders of potato wedges. Some locations may even offer a complementary championship ring for your league if you book with them.
This is an easy choice for all leagues.
2. Dave & Busters
This is an option that is similar to Buffalo Wild Wings, but this comes with more selections. Your league members would be able to order chicken wings, burgers, and flatbreads. But there are some appetizers like pretzel sticks, pretzel dogs, or even potstickers.
This part may vary by location, but if you call your local location and mention you're hoping to book for a fantasy football draft, they may even have party rooms available to give you some privacy (and hopefully comp you with some gaming cards as well, assuming everyone buys dinner while you're there.
Now you can play some arcade games to loosen the nerves, or pick a game as the way you'll determine your draft order for the season. This isn't the worst spot to also argue about why your team will win the league after you took three straight wide receivers.
3. A Friend's House
Kicking back at your friend's house is always a nice alternative. If someone has a cool backyard or a spacious basement, this will be a great place to create some draft memories.
Sitting back eating some pizza and drinking some beers is an easy choice. Once your Wi-Fi is solid enough, everything should be smooth sailing. The cost will be lower (especially for the host — they should get their share of the beer and pizza for free as a thank you for hosting), but it can easily be just as much fun.
This is also a great spot to start discussing what prize the winner gets and what punishment the last-place finisher will receive.
Now how about some pricier options for your high-roller leagues?
4. A Destination Draft
Nothing beats flying somewhere for a quick weekend trip. Hopping on a flight or driving somewhere for a couple of days sounds like a terrific time. Renting out a place that has space for everything is an ideal situation. You'll also like to pick a house that is near restaurants, grocery stores, and other amenities. That gives you different locations to stock up for the draft.
Some homes come with large living rooms, patios, backyards, and even home theaters. That's an excellent draft ambiance. Once the draft is over, you and the guys can head out and enjoy some activities in a new location. Places like Las Vegas, Florida, and California come to mind. But the options are limitless.
It might be a bit pricey, but it's also a full vacation with your friends — so you can consider the expense through that lens. Plus if you plan ahead and split some costs with your fellow league members, it'll soften the hit. It could easily become a memorable getaway.
5. An NFL Stadium
What would make you feel like a general manager more than drafting your fantasy team inside an NFL Stadium?
Many teams offer private suites for rent in the stadium. That can be expensive, but if you have the funds it might be worth it. Pooling money with 11 other league mates (or more if you're in a deeper league) can make it realistic for some people. With a spread of food and drinks at your disposal, you'll feel like you really work in the front office.
Drafting from a stadium also gives you extra juice ahead of the football season. Additionally, sitting in a suite overlooking a football field gives you an all-time great view, and it's an experience you'd remember for the rest of your life. This wouldn't be an every year option, but if your league could make it happen even just once, it would be legendary.
Looking for more preparation for your draft? SI has you covered with everything you need in our 2024 fantasy football draft kit.