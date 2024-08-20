5 Running Back Deep Sleeper Steals Available in the Late Rounds of 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts
Fantasy Draft season is in full swing! You already know you should be rostering these running backs who are presenting value at their average draft position (ADP). Now, it’s time to take some high-upside shots in the final rounds of your drafts.
Consider these promising deep running back sleepers, who are typically available in the 13th round or later, who could be just what your fantasy football roster needs..
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Wright joins a crowded running room in Miami, but neither De’Von Achane nor Raheem Mostert have been exceptionally sturdy in their careers.
The fourth-round pick for the Dolphins has the attribute Mike McDaniels loves most: speed. He’s a perfect fit for this system and likely just one injury away from opportunity.
In his first preseason game, Wright ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on ten carries. Wright could be a home run pick in the 13th round if Mostert or Achane miss any significant time.
Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin were featured in Sunday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, with McLaughlin running eight routes on 11 snaps. McLaughlin also played on third-and-nine and at the goal line.
This looks like good news for McLaughlin and bad news for Samaje Perine, who could be the odd man out of this committee in Denver.
McLaughlin was explosive when given the opportunity in his rookie season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and catching 31 of his 36 targets.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
Davis is the handcuff for James Cook, who many expect to have a breakout season. But maybe Davis is in line for a few extra carries of his own.
We know Joe Brady loves to run the ball, and we know that Cook has had some ball security issues. Davis is a power runner who can complement Cook and take some of the early down work. The fourth-round pick rushed for over 1,100 yards last season at Kentucky after a 1,000-yard season with Vanderbilt.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I’m just going to come out and say it: I’m not a big fan of Richard White.
In 2023, White averaged 16 rushing attempts per game (6th); however, the Tampa Bay run game ranked last in yards per game (88.8). White was not efficient as a runner, averaging just 3.64 yards per attempt.
Perhaps that is why the Bucs drafted Bucky Irving, a speedy, undersized runner out of Oregon.
Where White did succeed, however, was in the receiving game. White was targeted 70 times last season, and his 549 receiving yards ranked third among running backs. The Bucs have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who will want to increase the efficiency of the run game. Why would the Bucs not use both running backs to maximize results?
Chase Edmonds keeps missing practice, and Irving took 12 snaps and ran five routes before being removed from Saturday’s preseason game with Tampa Bay’s other starters, so he could slot in nicely as a complement to White.
Cordarelle Patterson, Pittsburgh Steelers
This is an extremely deep league pick only, but should Jaylen Warren continue to miss time with a strained hamstring, Patterson could pick up some extra carries. We expect this Steelers team to continue grinding the run game in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense. Patterson is a versatile player who is also a receiving threat, giving him the potential to fill in for Warren's role while Najee Harris continues to serve primarily as the lead back on rushing downs.
