5 Wide Receivers To Target Late In Your PPR Fantasy Football Drafts
The top 10 wide receivers based on catch totals from a season ago was a who’s who at the position … guys like Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb (you get the point). But there was also a name that didn’t seem to belong with the rest … that was Giants slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
Robinson, obviously not a huge name in fantasy football, caught 93 passes in the New York offense. That was the 10th-most among wideouts, and he helped him finish in the top 36 in fantasy points in PPR leagues. That made him a flex starter in PPR formats, while he was mostly a bench player on waivers otherwise.
So, which receivers could be this year’s version of Robinson … a late-round draft pick who could be a useful asset or starters in PPR leagues?
Here’s five players to target.
Fantasy Football WR Late-Round Picks
Jauan Jennings, 49ers: Jennings is dealing with a calf injury (though some might suggest it’s a ploy to get a contract extension), but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he has a chance to be back in time for Week 1. The Niners wide receiver core is a mess, and Jennings saw an average of almost eight targets per game last season. So, once he returns to action, there’s a world where Jennings is seeing plenty of opportunities.
Josh Downs, Colts: Downs has shown flashes of potential in the past, but injuries have been an issue in his young career. Still, he led all Colts wideouts in targets (7.6 PG) last season and is being picked late in most 2025 drafts. I think he’ll benefit from Daniel Jones being under center, so Downs has a chance to be a bargain.
Rashid Shaheed, Saints: The Saints quarterback situation is a huge question mark, which is why Shaheed’s ADP is so low. He did average a team-high 6.8 targets per game last year, though, and Shaheed has shown an explosive skill set when he’s been healthy. He’s a wide receiver I’d be targeting in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.
Khalil Shakir, Bills: Shakir was quietly the Bills’ team leader in targets per game (6.7) last season, so he clearly has a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. Even still, he isn’t coming off the board in draft until WR45 and barely a top-100 overall pick. If you can grab Shakir in the ninth or 10th round, he could be a steal for managers.
Keenan Allen, Chargers: Allen is no longer a spring chicken, but he’s still a capable wide receiver and he has a rapport with Justin Herbert from his initial stint with the Chargers. He is also just 52 catches shy of setting the franchise record for receptions, which is currently held by Antonio Gates (955). I think the Bolts will want to get Allen that record, and I would not be “shocked” if he caught 70 passes this season.