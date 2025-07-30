50 Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names for Every NFL Superstar In 2025
The 2025 Fantasy Football season is here!
It’s an exciting and fun time of the year, as you’ll be looking to build a championship-caliber squad that you can be proud of and boast about the entire offseason! But before you start your season (and you can find everything you need to win your league right here at Sports Illustrated fantasy), you have one very important task to accomplish.
You have to name your fantasy football squad!
Your team name can be personal (for me, that might be Fabs Five, The Fabtastic Four or The Fab and The Furious). You can also use names inspired by your favorite NFL team (for me, that might be Dak to the Future, The Dak Side, Dex Dispensers or CeeDee’s Nuts).
Luckily for you, I’m not only here to help you win a title but to name your squad! I’ve already done the work to help you find the fantasy football team name that fit you … whether it’s based on a player (I’ve already posted my 100 fantasy football team names based on the 2025 rookie class), or spins on movie titles, TV shows, songs or pop culture references.
Check them out … hopefully one of them fits you!
50 Fantasy Football Team Names
- Action Jackson (Lamar Jackson)
- Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)
- Sweet Child O’ Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Tua Legit To Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)
- The Empire Strikes Dak (Dak Prescott)
- Fields of Dreams (Justin Fields)
- Do You Believe In Love? (Jordan Love)
- 11 Herberts & Spices (Justin Herbert)
- Purdy Please? (Brock Purdy)
- Shake It Goff (Jared Goff)
- Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood (Aaron Rodgers)
- Awww Shoughs (Tyler Shough)
- Honey Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
- Jahmyr I Go Again (Jahmyr Gibbs)
- Ball And Achane (De’Von Achane)
- Jeanty In A Bottle (Ashton Jeanty)
- Oh Saquon You See? (Saquon Barkley)
- Return Of The CMC (Christian McCaffrey)
- Breece Hall & Oates (Breece Hall)
- Kenneth SkyWalker (Kenneth Walker III)
- Games Of Jones (Aaron Jones Sr.)
- TreVeyon My Wayward Son (TreVeyon Henderson)
- Sip Of Charbonnet (Zach Charbonnet)
- Darn Tuten (Bhayshul Tuten)
- Ja’Marr You Not Entertained? (Ja’Marr Chase)
- Won’t You Be My Nabers? (Malik Nabers)
- Drake London Calling (Drake London)
- Laddy Daddys (Ladd McConkey)
- Stairway To Evans (Mike Evans)
- Davante’s Inferno (Davante Adams)
- How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)
- We’re Not Worthy! (Xavier Worthy)
- Zay It Ain’t So (Zay Flowers)
- Rashee Seels Seashells By The Seashore (Rashee Rice)
- Slim Piickens (George Pickens)
- Shakir, Not Stirred (Khalil Shakir)
- America’s Next Top Waddle (Jaylen Waddle)
- Ridley’s Believe It Or Not (Calvin Ridley)
- Kupp Of Cooper (Cooper Kupp)
- Savion Private Ryan (Savion Williams)
- Brock Of Ages (Brock Bowers)
- Keeping Up With The Kelces (Travis Kelce)
- Always A Bridesmaid Never A McBride (Trey McBride)
- Warren And Peace (Tyler Warren)
- Lamb of Goedert (Dallas Goedert)
- All’s Fair in Loveland and War (Colston Loveland)
- Get Some Strange (Brenton Strange)
- Pitts and Giggles (Kyle Pitts)
- Getting Chiggy With It (Chigoziem Okonkwo)
- The Hunter Games (Travis Hunter)