5 Best Evan Engram Free Agent Destinations For Fantasy Football
The tight end position doesn’t have much to like from a fantasy perspective regarding free agents, but it did gain a big name on Thursday. After trading Christian Kirk to Houston, the Jaguars cut their starting tight end, Evan Engram. The move saves Jacksonville around $6 million in cap space and makes Brenton Strange a potential fantasy sleeper in 2025 drafts.
Engram is coming off a down year, playing in just nine games due to injuries and averaging a modest 9.9 fantasy points. That’s almost four fewer points per game compared to the 13.6 points he averaged in the previous season. It was also his lowest point average since 2021. Still, Engram will draw plenty of interest from tight-end-needy teams around the league.
Here’s a list of five teams that could use Engram and where he would retain his fantasy value as we head into the 2025 NFL campaign.
Los Angeles Chargers
In this scenario, Engram would sign with a Chargers team that could use an upgrade at tight end. Sorry, Will Dissly. Remember, Bolts' offensive coordinator Greg Roman has had a lot of statistical success with tight ends (Vernon Davis, Mark Andrews) in his systems over the years, and Engram is the type of tight end who could become very valuable in the passing game for Justin Herbert. Engram would be in the fantasy TE1 conversation with the Chargers.
Denver Broncos
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has had success with tight ends in his offenses (Jimmy Graham comes to mind), and Engram would be a nice addition. None of the tight ends on the team’s current roster warrant much excitement in fantasy leagues. Engram would be a nice outlet for their young, talented quarterback, Bo Nix. While the Broncos could go after a high-end tight end in the first round of the NFL Draft, Engram is also a solid option.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts haven’t had a great fantasy tight end in years, and the addition of Engram would be an upgrade. Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are both free agents, so the veteran could come in and be the starter and a reliable option for projected starter Anthony Richardson. The Colts do have some nice weapons at wideout in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and AD Mitchell, but I could still see Engram catching 50-plus passes in this offense. He’d also get a chance to exact some revenge on the team that cut him, the Jaguars, twice a year.
New York Jets
The Jets have rarely had a fantasy-relevant tight end, but they do have a need at the position. Tyler Conklin is a free agent, and the team is thin on pass catchers after cutting ties with Davante Adams. Allen Lazard has also been allowed to seek a trade, so Engram is a nice option who could see plenty of targets in their offense. In New York, depending on who is playing quarterback, Engram would remain a fantasy option in the later rounds.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have been playing tight end roulette, as the team has signed Irv Smith Jr. and Mike Gesicki to short-term deals recently. With Gesicki heading into free agency, Cincinnati could continue this trend and sign Engram. Gesicki scored just two touchdowns last season, but he was targeted 83 times and finished with 665 receiving yards. Had he scored four times, Gesicki would have been the TE11. That proves there’s tight end upside in Cincy.