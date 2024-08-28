Avoid Drafting Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott in Fantasy Football After Cowboys Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have added another running back to their roster, securing veteran Dalvin Cook. He'll join Ezekiel Elliott (after a projected short stint on the practice squad) to form what figures to become a confusing backfield duo that fantasy fans should look to avoid drafting.
Neither back is in his prime and touches could be tough to predict on a weekly basis. When you also consider Zeke rushed for just 3.5 yards per rush and Cook was at 3.2 a season ago, it's easy to see why neither will be a consistent fantasy producer.
With Cook now on the roster, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn should be off redraft radars.
AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
Dillon (neck) has been placed on injured reserve, so he’ll be out for the entire 2024 season. The obvious backup would then become rookie MarShawn Lloyd, but he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. That leaves Emanuel Wilson to serve as the temporary fantasy backup for Josh Jacobs, who figures to get a ton of work until this backfield gets healthier. I like him as a high-end RB2, while Lloyd and Wilson will be worth a late-round look in redrafts.
Samaje Perine, free agent
The Broncos cut Perine on Tuesday, which clears up their backfield depth chart. Javonte Williams, whose value is on the rise, will remain the starter. The team will also mix in Jaleel McLaughlin, who should now be picked in the late rounds of drafts. An advanced metrics monster, he could have some standalone flex value. Finally, rookie Audric Estime will be the handcuff for Williams. He had a strong camp and should be picked late, too.
Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve, continuing a trend of the talented back just not being able to stay healthy. His absence will move Jordan Mason into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and the top fantasy handcuff for Christian McCaffrey. When you consider that CMC has missed most of two of the last three years, it’s obvious that Mason will be a valuable handcuff. Rookie Isaac Guerendo will be third in the pecking order.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Miller, like Mitchell, simply can’t avoid injuries. He’s been dealing with a bum hamstring, which has landed him on injured reserve. As a result, Jamaal Williams will be the main backup for starter Alvin Kamara for at least the first four games. This could also mean a few more backfield looks for Taysom Hill, but Williams is now the handcuff for Kamara.