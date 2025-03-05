5 Best Aaron Jones Free Agent Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones’s first season with the Minnesota Vikings was a successful one. He rushed for 1,138 yards (the highest total of his career), caught 51 passes and averaged 14.2 fantasy points. In all, Jones finished tied for 14th in fantasy points among running backs. He also averaged a solid 4.5 yards per rush, which is pretty good for a back who’s 30 years old.
Now a free agent, Jones should have plenty of suitors looking for a veteran running back on a one-year deal. While he is in the age range where many runners start to see a decline in their stats, Jones did look to have some tread left on his tires in 2024 and should find a starting job in the league. While his best landing spot would be to stay with the Vikes in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s explosive offense, that might not be a likely scenario.
While he won’t ever be a No. 1 fantasy running back again, Jones could still retain his RB2 value if he lands with the right team as a free agent. Here are five squads that make sense.
Aaron Jones Free Agent Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers could need a running back with J.K. Dobbins slated to become a free agent. If the Bolts let him walk, Jones would be a nice pivot. Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves to use his backs in prominent roles, and Jones would be the favorite to see early-down and goal-line work. Based on his skills as a runner and receiver, I could see him remaining in the high-RB2 fantasy conversation as a member of the L.A. backfield.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' backfield is going to be the most attractive (or at least in the top two) landing spot for any runner, free agent or rookie. The problem is the owner/general manager is not much into spending money on free agents, and the Cowboys could land a pretty good back in the draft (maybe Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty). Still, if we’re talking about fantasy football and the best spots for Jones to retain RB2 appeal in fantasy, Dallas is a strong option.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos could be in the market for a running back, as Javonte Williams is slated to be a free agent. Head coach Sean Payton could hand the job over to second-year man Audric Estime, but the team could also look to add a veteran who won’t cost a ton to sign (Jones made $7 million last season). The talented runner would be an upgrade over Williams, and he could be a mentor of sorts to Estime while also retaining RB2 fantasy value in 2025.
Las Vegas Raiders
Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are both slated to become free agents, so the Raiders have a clear need in their backfield heading into the offseason. New head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly like to lean on the ground game, so Jones would see more than his share of chances to post good numbers in Silver & Black. In this scenario, and depending on the quarterback situation, Jones would be a low RB2/flex.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers could let Najee Harris walk as a free agent, leaving them with a potential void in their backfield. Head coach Mike Tomlin likes to lean on veterans, and Jones would fit right in as their new lead back. While he would lose some work in the offense to Jaylen Warren, I’d still like Jones as a low RB2/flex starter in fantasy leagues. He’d certainly be a nice choice in an offense that was fourth in offensive run percentage this past season.