Best and Funniest Fantasy Football Teams Names For the 2025 Season
Picking a fantasy football team name is one of the most enjoyable parts of the preseason process. Whether it’s based on player names, rookies, pop culture, celebrities, your hometown, moves, TV shows, music (you get the point), fantasy football team names should be all about you, your personality and your interests.
To help you settle on a name, here’s a list of potential options based on all of what I’ve listed above and more. Let’s find your team name!
Celebrity Fantasy Football Team Names
It’s Not A Toomer (Arnold Schwarzenegger w/ former Giants WR Amani Toomer)
Run CMC Like Cardi B (Cardi B w/ Christian McCaffrey)
Sydney Smash Squad (Sydney Sweeney)
We Love the Drake! (Drake)
Inglorious Pass-tards (Brad Pitt)
Rhodes To Victory (Cody Rhodes)
Swift Me Deadly (Taylor Swift)
Blizzard of Touchdowns (Ozzy Osbourne)
Leg Drop Legends (Hulk Hogan)
Yeezy Does it (Kayne West)
Short N’ Sweet TDs (Sabrina Carpenter)
My Name Is Earle (Alix Earle)
Better Call Paul (Logan and Jake Paul)
Stallone At The Top (Sylvester Stallone)
Clark And Awe (Caitlin Clark)
Downey To The Wire (Robert Downey Jr.)
Poker Faces (Lady Gaga)
What You Talkin’ Bout, Willis? (Bruce Willis)
Pratt Attack (Chris Pratt)
Stomp, Stomp Til’ Ya Drop (Seth Rollins w/ Def Leppard)
Player Fantasy Football Team Names
Action Jackson (Lamar Jackson)
Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)
Sweet Child O’ Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
Tua Legit To Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)
The Empire Strikes Dak (Dak Prescott)
Fields of Dreams (Justin Fields)
Do You Believe In Love? (Jordan Love)
11 Herberts & Spices (Justin Herbert)
Purdy Please? (Brock Purdy)
Shake It Goff (Jared Goff)
Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood (Aaron Rodgers)
Awww Shoughs (Tyler Shough)
Honey Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
Hooked On A Thielen (Adam Thielen)
Jahmyr I Go Again (Jahmyr Gibbs)
Ball And Achane (De’Von Achane)
Jeanty In A Bottle (Ashton Jeanty)
Oh Saquon You See? (Saquon Barkley)
Return Of The CMC (Christian McCaffrey)
Breece Hall & Oates (Breece Hall)
Kenneth SkyWalker (Kenneth Walker III)
Games Of Jones (Aaron Jones Sr.)
TreVeyon My Wayward Son (TreVeyon Henderson)
Sip Of Charbonnet (Zach Charbonnet)
Darn Tuten (Bhayshul Tuten)
Ja’Marr You Not Entertained? (Ja’Marr Chase)
Won’t You Be My Nabers? (Malik Nabers)
Drake London Calling (Drake London)
Laddy Daddys (Ladd McConkey)
Stairway To Evans (Mike Evans)
Davante’s Inferno (Davante Adams)
How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)
We’re Not Worthy! (Xavier Worthy)
Zay It Ain’t So (Zay Flowers)
Rashee Seels Seashells By The Seashore (Rashee Rice)
Slim Piickens (George Pickens)
Shakir, Not Stirred (Khalil Shakir)
America’s Next Top Waddle (Jaylen Waddle)
Ridley’s Believe It Or Not (Calvin Ridley)
Kupp Of Cooper (Cooper Kupp)
Savion Private Ryan (Savion Williams)
Brock Of Ages (Brock Bowers)
Keeping Up With The Kelces (Travis Kelce)
Always A Bridesmaid Never A McBride (Trey McBride)
Warren And Peace (Tyler Warren)
Lamb of Goedert (Dallas Goedert)
All’s Fair in Loveland and War (Colston Loveland)
Get Some Strange (Brenton Strange)
Pitts and Giggles (Kyle Pitts)
Getting Chiggy With It (Chigoziem Okonkwo)
Rookie Fantasy Football Team Names
I Cam, I Saw, I Kicked Ass (Cam Ward)
Cam You Dig it? (Cam Ward)
Cam, Bam Thank You Mama (Cam Ward)
Cam I Am! (Cam Ward)
Infinity Wards (Cam Ward)
Last Ashton Hero (Ashton Jeanty)
Ashton 3:16 (Ashton Jeanty)
Jeanty From The Block (Ashton Jeanty)
Silent But Jeanty (Ashton Jeanty)
Good Will Hunter (Travis Hunter)
The Hunter For Red October (Travis Hunter)
The Hunter Games (Travis Hunter)
Hunter Like The Wolf (Travis Hunter)
Scavenger Hunter (Travis Hunter)
A Travisty of Justice (Travis Hunter)
Cheese Traviolis (Travis Hunter)
The Shedeur-Shank Redemption (Shedeur Sanders)
Knockin’ On Heaven’s Shedeur (Shedeur Sanders)
The Boys Next Shedeur (Shedeur Sanders)
Murder, Shedeur Wrote (Shedeur Sanders)
Three Shedeurs Down (Shedeur Sanders)
Tetairoa Dactyls (Tetairoa McMillan)
Chillin’ Like A McMillan (Tetairoa McMillan)
McMillan Dollar Baby (Tetairoa McMillan)
One In A McMillan (Tetairoa McMillan)
Slumdog McMillanaire (Tetairoa McMillan)
Eye Of The Tyler (Tyler Warren)
God Of Warren (Tyler Warren)
The Warren Of The Roses (Tyler Warren)
I Don’t Need Your Civil Warren (Tyler Warren)
Hampton Inn-Zone (Omarion Hampton)
Straight Outta Hampton (Omarion Hampton)
Green Eggs And Hampton (Omarion Hampton)
Conan The Omarion (Omarion Hampton)
Action Jaxson (Jaxson Dart)
Shot Through The Dart (Jaxson Dart)
Lights, Camera, Jaxson (Jaxson Dart)
Connect The Darts (Jaxson Dart)
Last Jaxson Hero (Jaxson Dart)
Milroe, Row Your Boat (Jalen Milroe)
Get Out of Jalen Free (Jalen Milroe)
Jalen And Silent Bob (Jalen Milroe)
Milroe’s Place (Jalen Milroe)
Milroe To Nowhere (Jalen Milroe)
Kings of TreVeyon (TreVeyon Henderson)
Hendersons Of Anarchy (TreVeyon Henderson)
TreVeyon And The Hendersons (TreVeyon Henderson)
Henderson Of A Preacher Man (TreVeyon Henderson)
Emeka My Dreams Come True (Emeka Egbuka)
Let’s Emeka Deal (Emeka Egbuka)
Adult Egbuka-tion (Emeka Egbuka)
Egbukahuasca (Emeka Egbuka)
All’s Fair In Loveland And War (Colston Loveland)
Thor: Loveland Thunder (Colston Loveland)
For The Loveland Of Money (Colston Loveland)
Loveland Actually (Colston Loveland)
From Russia With Loveland (Colston Loveland)