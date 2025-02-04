Best Cooper Kupp Trade Destinations for Fantasy Football (Bills and Bucs Top List)
The Super Bowl hasn’t even happened yet, but we already have some big “offseason” news for 2025. On a social media post Monday, Cooper Kupp announced he’s been told by the Los Angeles Rams that the team “will be seeking a trade immediately.”
The news is big in the NFL world, as Kupp had been one of the best wide receivers in the league. Notice I said, “had been.” More on that in a second.
In real football terms, there are several teams that will have interest in Kupp. The Los Angeles Chargers are a popular destination, as are the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, those teams don’t hit in fantasy land.
What’s more, Kupp’s recent lack of durability and diminishing stats make him someone to avoid in 2025 fantasy drafts. He hasn’t played in a full season since 2021, when he put up the best fantasy season of all time among wide receivers, scoring 439.5 points. Since then, his points-per-game average has dropped by over 11 points ... when he’s been able to play.
Cooper Kupp Fantasy Value
This past season, Kupp’s stats fell off a cliff in the second half. In his final five games, he was held to fewer than six points four times including a zero-point stinker on a Thursday night in San Francisco. In all, Kupp averaged an awful 6.8 points in that time.
Kupp is entering what will be his age-32 season, so he’s no spring chicken either. Also, the success rate of a wide receiver at his age changing teams is not good. In the Super Bowl era, we’ve seen 92 instances of a wideout scoring 200-plus points at the age of 32 or older. Just six of those instances came from a wide receiver in his first season with a new team.
What’s more, only Steve Smith Sr. (2014) and Wes Welker (2013) have accomplished the feat since 1989! I’m reminded of Jordy Nelson, who started to see his stats decline in his early 30s with the Packers before going to Oakland in his final NFL season. Nelson put up just 739 yards, three touchdowns and 156.7 fantasy points, finishing as the WR37.
If Kupp is to have any chance to break this trend and find fantasy success with a new team at his age, here are the teams that managers should be hoping to see him with in 2025.
One last quick note before we get into the best landing spots for Kupp … his absence will put Jordan Whittingham on the sleeper radar as the Rams’ projected new slot receiver.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills will be looking for wide receiver help this offseason, as Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are both free agents. Kupp is predominately a slot receiver, but he did play 40% of his 2024 snaps on the perimeter. As a result, he could fit in with Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. It also benefits Kupp to catch passes from a star quarterback like Josh Allen.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers could lose Chris Godwin, who has been their top slot receiver and is slated to become a free agent, this offseason. That would open the door for Kupp to fill that role in an offense that was prolific through the air last season. Kupp also knows Baker Mayfield from their short time together in Los Angeles, so their rapport would be easily built.
Houston Texans
Stefon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL and is slated to be a free agent, and Tank Dell is going to miss the 2025 season due to a badly injured knee of his own. If the Texans decide to let Diggs walk, that would open up plenty of opportunities for Kupp to be the second option in the Texans passing game behind Nico Collins. It’s an attractive fantasy scenario for sure.
Washington Commanders
The Commanders have five wide receivers heading to free agency, including two slot men in Olamide Zaccheus and Jamison Crowder. Zach Ertz, who was one of Jayden Daniels’ top targets, is also slated to become a free agent. As a result, Kupp would be a great fit in what would be a fun and potentially productive passing game with Daniels at the helm.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are almost completely devoid of talent at wide receiver, at least beyond Jakobi Meyers, so Kupp would see plenty of work for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. What the Raiders do at quarterback would be a big factor … many mock drafts have them taking Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 6 overall … but Kupp could be a nice fit in Sin City.