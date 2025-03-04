5 Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Najee Harris in Fantasy Football
Najee Harris entered the league in 2021 as one of the top prospects at the running back position, and he made good on it as a rookie with 300.7 fantasy points. Unfortunately, his stats and fantasy stock has declined ever since. His production dropped nearly 80 points in his NFL Year 2, and he was limited to around just 200 points in each of his last two seasons.
What’s more, Harris lost his featured role and became closer to a committee back when Jaylen Warren was healthy. Now heading into free agency, there’s a good chance the Steelers will move on from Harris rather than bring him back for a fifth NFL campaign.
On a positive note, there should still be a market for Harris. He’s entering his age-27 season and still has some tread on his tires after sharing work with Warren. He has also proven to be a workhorse when needed, finishing with 250-plus rush attempts in all four seasons.
While he’s unlikely to ever be a No. 1 fantasy running back again, Harris could see his draft value rise if he lands with the right team as a free agent. Here are five teams that make sense.
Dallas Cowboys
I tend to think the Cowboys will draft a running back rather than spend money on one (Jerry Jones doesn’t make many big-time free-agent additions), but Harris is a “fantasy” fit. He’d come right in and be the lead back in an offense that should score plenty of points. We’ve also seen a long line of Dallas running backs make fantasy impacts, so Harris would be on the radar as a No. 2 fantasy option and more attractive than in his final year in Pittsburgh.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers could need a running back, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to become a free agent. I’d be a bit surprised if the team actually lets him walk, but Harris would be a solid pivot if Dobbins leaves. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves to use his backs in prominent roles, and Harris would be the favorite to see early-down and goal-line work. I could see him pushing for high-RB2 fantasy draft value with the lightning bolts.
Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones is slated to become a free agent, so the Vikings could be on the lookout for a new lead running back. Their offense figures to be one of the most productive in the league, so Harris would see plenty of opportunities on early downs and in goal-line situations. In fact, I could see the veteran pushing to be a high-end No. 2 fantasy back as a Viking.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have needs all over the place, and they have the cap room to fill them. With Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah slated to become free agents, their backfield is clearly a position of concern. New head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly like to lean on the ground game, so Harris would see more than his share of chances to post good numbers in Silver & Black. In this scenario, he would be a low RB2/flex option.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns could have a need at running back if the team lets Nick Chubb leave during the offseason, so Harris could change teams within the same division. Everything seemed to go wrong for Cleveland last season, as injuries affected the quarterback and offensive line positions. With a healthy line and an expected change under center (who knows when Deshaun Watson will be back from his Achilles issues), Harris would certainly be an important part of the Browns offense if this fantasy scenario came to fruition.