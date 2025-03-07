5 Best J.K. Dobbins Free Agency Landing Sports for Fantasy Football
Fantasy football managers who drafted J.K. Dobbins last season landed one of the year’s best bargains. After missing all but nine games in the previous two years due to knee and Achilles injuries, Dobbins inked a one-year, prove-it deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. He did more than prove his worth, rushing for 905 yards and scoring nine total touchdowns. In all, he finished with 191.8 fantasy football points, which was a new career high, and he did it in 13 games.
Now a free agent, Dobbins, 26, should receive interest on the free agent market. He still comes with risk, as he missed another four games last year, but that could make Dobbins more affordable to a team willing to take a chance on him on a multi-year deal.
While I believe his best chance to remain a prominent RB2 in fantasy leagues is to stay with the Chargers, Dobbins is likely to chase the money coming off his best season in the NFL. So, here are five other teams that Dobbins would sign with that would retain his current value.
Minnesota Vikings
With Aaron Jones also slated to become a free agent, the Vikings could go with a younger and more explosive running back in a top-notch offense. Dobbins certainly fits the bill. In fact, I could see him pushing to be a back-end No. 1 fantasy running back in the system of head coach Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings have plenty of money to spend under the salary cap, and Dobbins wouldn’t cost much to add. He’d be a great fantasy fit, regardless.
Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones is one of the biggest misers in the league when it comes to adding free agents, but the Dallas backfield is one of the most attractive landing spots for a free agent or rookie in 2025. Dobbins would be a lot of fun to watch in what should be a solid Dallas offense. If he could avoid injuries, I could see him pushing for low RB1 value for the Pokes. It might be unlikely, but the Dobbins-to-Dallas scenario would be a great one in fantasy.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos could be in the market for a running back, as Javonte Williams is slated to be a free agent. Audric Estime could take over the roll (after all, head coach Sean Payton did draft him last year), but the team could also look to add a veteran who won’t cost a ton to sign (Dobbins made just $1.6 million last year, and his injury history will make him a more reasonable add). In Denver, Dobbins would certainly be in the RB2 conversation.
Las Vegas Raiders
Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are both slated to become free agents, so the Raiders have a need in their backfield. Both new head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly like to lean on the ground game, so Dobbins would see more than his share of opportunities in Silver & Black. In this scenario and depending on the team’s quarterback situation, Dobbins would certainly earn an RB2/flex grade in fantasy drafts.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns could need a running back, as Nick Chubb is slated to become a free agent. If the team lets him walk, Dobbins would be a nice pivot. He’s already played in the AFC North during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and I could see the explosive back playing a big role in the offense of head coach Kevin Stefanski. If Dobbins ended up in the Browns system, I could see him finishing in the RB2 range for fantasy fans.