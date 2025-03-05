5 Best Justin Fields Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Justin Fields has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback during his four years in the NFL, and he averaged nearly 19 points in his final 28 starts with the team that drafted him, the Chicago Bears. He stated six games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which time he scored 18-plus points three times and averaged a very solid 18.8 points in those contests.
Now slated to become a free agent, Fields will draw interest around the league due to his age (he’ll be 26 in March) and starting experience at the NFL level. In the fantasy world, landing a starting job would vault Fields back into the QB1 conversation due in large part to his skills as a rusher. In 44 career starts, he has averaged 55 rushing yards. What’s more, the Ohio State product has scored 18 rushing touchdowns in those contests.
Looking ahead to next season and beyond, here are the five teams I’d most like to see Fields land in the event the Steelers decide to move on from the mobile field general.
Justin Fields Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
New York Jets
This seems to be a great fit in both real and fantasy terms, as the Jets are in the market for a quarterback and Fields has proven to be a playmaker. He also has a rapport with Garrett Wilson, as the two played together in college at Ohio State. A rushing quarterback like Fields would benefit Breece Hall too, especially when the Jets run RPOs on offense.
New York holds the seventh overall pick and eight selections overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the team could improve its offensive line and give Fields more weapons in the passing game. Fields won’t break the bank either, so it seems like a solid transaction.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have a lot of draft capital (10 picks, including four in the top 73), and only the New England Patriots have more salary cap space, per Spotrac. That means the Silver & Black should do plenty of wheeling and dealing this offseason, including adding a new field general. Las Vegas could draft a quarterback at No. 6, but grabbing Fields is an option, too.
If the Raiders sign Fields to what will likely be a very reasonable deal, the team could then draft a new running back (maybe Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty) and use some of its other picks to improve their passing weapons and offensive line. With so much money under the cap, they could also sign a free-agent wideout like Chris Godwin or trade for Cooper Kupp. In the end, Vegas could be quite an attractive destination for any quarterback in 2025.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans appear to be done with the whole Will Levis experiment, and they have the 10th-most cap space, according to Spotrac data. The team could use their No. 1 overall pick on a new field general (Cam Ward has been linked to the Titans in many mock drafts), but signing a quarterback is also a possibility. One of those options could be Fields, who would add to an offense that already features playmakers Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Calvin Ridley.
In this scenario, the Titans could trade out of the No. 1 overall pick to gain more draft capital in an effort to rebuild the roster. The team could also stand pat and draft an edge rusher like Abdul Carter or a freak athlete like wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Regardless, the addition of Fields could open up some moves for the Titans to “field” a deeper team.
New York Giants
The Giants have been heavily linked to Matthew Stafford in trade rumors, and many mocks have them taking whoever is still on the board between Ward and Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick in the draft. Fields, however, could be another option. New York has some young talent on offense, none more prominent than Mailk Nabers, and the team could use some of their eight draft picks on another wideout and to improve their offensive line.
Fields would also benefit from playing under head coach Brian Daboll, who is an offensive mind and was able to get the most out of Daniel Jones (another rushing quarterback) in 2023. I could see Fields being a borderline QB1 in fantasy land if he lands with Big Blue.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns quarterback situation is a mess, as Deshaun Watson has been a disaster and he’s no lock to be available for next season due to an Achilles issue. While I can see the team bringing back veteran journeyman Joe Flacco, Fields could be a far better option both in real and fantasy terms. He’s a mobile quarterback, though he lacks the same sort of chops as a passer as Watson, and he’s just entering the prime of his professional career.
Cleveland also has a ton of draft picks, including five in the top 103 and 12 overall, so it has plenty of options to add young talent despite being in a bad cap situation. Fields is also the type of player who could make the Browns respectable in the AFC North, and the offense of head coach Kevin Stefanski could make him an asset for fantasy managers in 2025.