5 Best Rico Dowdle Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football
Rico Dowdle is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for 1,079 yards (4.6 yards per rush) while scoring 197.8 fantasy points. That was good enough to finish as the RB22 at the position, ahead of bigger names like Kenneth Walker III and Rhamondre Stevenson. He was especially good down the stretch, ranking as fantasy’s RB14 between Weeks 11-18.
Now a free agent, Dowdle could move on from Dallas entering his age-27 season. Reports suggest the Cowboys will look to upgrade at running back, potentially in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is chock full of good runners, leaving Dowdle to find a new home for 2025.
Unfortunately, it’s tough to see a scenario where he sees another 274 touches like he did this past season, making Dowdle’s fantasy expectations more of a committee back. With that said, here are five teams that could help Dowdle retain the most fantasy value as we head into maybe the most exciting part of the NFL offseason: the free-agent frenzy!
Los Angeles Chargers
J.K. Dobbins is slated to become a free agent, so the Chargers could need a new runner. If they decide to go with a less expensive option, Dowdle could be a fit. He would lead a new committee of backs that would include Gus Edwards, and we all know how much Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves to use his backs. Dowdle would be the favorite to see early-down work in L.A., making him a borderline No. 3 fantasy runner or flex option.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos could be in the market for a running back, as Javonte Williams is slated to be a free agent. They could hand the reins of the backfield to second-year man Audric Estime (head coach Sean Payton did draft him last year). The team could also look to add a veteran who won’t cost a ton to sign. In Denver, Dowdle would at least get a chance to be Payton’s starter, making him a potential flex option in a best-case fantasy scenario.
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have money to spend under the salary cap, and Aaron Jones is set to become a free agent, so Dowdle could be a low-cost option. This way, Minnesota could spend more on other areas on the roster that need improvement. The team would have to find another complementary back in this scenario, as only Ty Chandler is under contract currently, but Dowdle would be interesting since this offense is so dynamic and fantasy-friendly, too.
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb is slated to become a free agent, so the Browns could need a running back. If the team lets Chubb walk, Dowdle would be a nice, low-cost replacement. Keep in mind that Cleveland is near the bottom of the league in terms of cap space (Spotrac has them over the number by more than $24 million), so they’re unlikely to be big spenders. If this scenario came to life, Dowdle would be the lead back in a committee with Jerome Ford.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have Sincere McCormick and Zamir White as their current top options in the backfield, and they have plenty of money to spend in the offseason. That could mean the Silver & Black will go after a bigger fish, either in the NFL Draft or free agency. Still, this is “fantasy” football, and the current situation in Las Vegas would be good for Dowdle’s value. With Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah gone, he’d be the lead back in a committee.