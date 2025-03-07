5 Best Russell Wilson Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football
Russell Wilson was one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football during most of his time in Seattle, but his stock has taken a hit over the last few years between the Broncos and the Steelers. Last season, he started 11 games and averaged 15.7 fantasy points, which was 15th among quarterbacks who started a minimum of 11 contests.
Now slated to be a free agent, Wilson, entering his age-36 season, should be on the radar of several NFL teams looking to upgrade at quarterback. There have also been reports the Steelers could decide to keep him around, while others say the team prefers Justin Fields. Regardless, a move from the Steel City would certainly create interest from other teams.
While a return to his once-elite level of fantasy production is unlikely, Wilson should retain his QB2 value in fantasy drafts if he lands with the right team. Here are five who fit the bill.
Russell Wilson Free Agency Landing Spots For Fantasy Football
New York Giants
The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could decide to take their next franchise quarterback. They have also been tied to Aaron Rodgers after losing out on trading for Matthew Stafford. Another option could be Wilson, who would be an upgrade over the mess Big Blue had at the position last season. He would remain on the QB2 radar in New York, and he’d help the stock of their top wideouts, including Malik Nabers.
Minnesota Vikings
I don’t know how likely this scenario would be in terms of “real” football, but the Vikings could have a hole at quarterback if they don’t keep Darnold. He won’t be franchised, per reports, so he’ll be available on the open market. Minnesota still has J.J. McCarthy and could simply move him to the top of the depth chart, but adding a veteran like Wilson is also an option. In coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense, Wilson’s fantasy stock would rise.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have needs almost everywhere on offense, but they’re flush with cash to spend in free agency. Wilson, who has a long history with new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, could be near the top of the team’s wish list if it can’t ink Rodgers or maybe San Darnold. The Silver & Black will have enough money and draft capital to use on improving the team’s offensive weapons and a lowly line, which would be great for Wilson’s stock.
Tennessee Titans
The Will Levis experiment appears to be over, and the Titans rank in the top 10 in terms of salary cap space, according to Spotrac. They do have the top pick in the NFL draft and could go after Miami’s Cam Ward, but signing a veteran to fill their quarterback spot is also an option. With Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Calvin Ridley on the roster, plus the promise of some new offensive weapons, Wilson would certainly have QB2 value in 2025 drafts.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns have a bad cap situation, but Wilson would be a reasonable one-year option if the team passes on a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft. The status of Deshaun Watson is a major question mark, and Jameis Winston is slated to become a free agent, making quarterback a target for general manager Andrew Berry. Wilson could come in and fill the void, and he already has a rapport with Jerry Jeudy from their time in Denver.