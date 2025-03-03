5 Best Stefon Diggs Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Stefon Diggs was once one of the truly elite wide receivers in all of fantasy football. During his four years with the Buffalo Bills, he scored at least 273 points in every year including two years with 300-plus points. Unfortunately, Diggs’ stock has tumbled lately. In his first season in Houston, he averaged 15.2 fantasy points … his lowest total since 2019 … and he tore his ACL midseason and was ultimately lost for the rest of his first season.
Now entering his age-31 season and coming off a serious knee injury, the chances that he’ll re-emerge into an elite fantasy player are slim to none. In fact, he’ll probably be seen, at best, as a WR3/flex starter in most 2025 fantasy drafts regardless of where he lands as a free agent. With that said, here are five teams that would help his declining fantasy value.
Stefon Diggs Free Agency Landing Spots for Fantasy Football
Kansas City Chiefs
Wide receiver will be a position of need for the Chiefs. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown are slated to become free agents, and Rashee Rice is coming off a serious knee injury and could also be subject to some sort of league discipline for off-field issues upon his return. Diggs would be a reasonably priced addition who could emerge as a reliable option for Patrick Mahomes, and even more so if Travis Kelce continues to decline.
New England Patriots
The Patriots have the most money in the league to spend based on Spotrac’s cap totals, and they certainly could use a veteran presence at wide receiver. Heck, depending on his recovery from his ACL tear, Diggs could push past Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and Kendrick Bourne to become the top option in the Patriots offense for Drake Maye. This is one of the more attractive landing spots for Diggs in terms of his potential fantasy appeal.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys rarely spend any money in free agency, but the team is expected to lose No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks this offseason. So, unless the team takes a wide receiver with the 12th overall selection in the NFL draft, Diggs could be an option. It would be a good fit in terms of need, and Stefon would get to play with his brother, Trevon. Dallas also figures to have an explosive offense, so Diggs could push for WR3/flex value in this scenario.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have money to spend and could use some of that cap space to land a veteran free agent like Diggs. The team could lose Mike Williams, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek as free agents, so wide receiver is clearly a position of need in 2025. Much of his fantasy value in Pittsburgh has to do with what the team does at the quarterback spot, but Diggs would be no worse than the No. 2 option in the pass attack behind Goerge Pickens.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have tended to add older free agent wide receivers over the years, and the team has a ton of cap space to spend this offseason. Diggs could come right in and push Jakobi Meyers as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, and he’d certainly be no worse than third in the pecking order for targets when we factor in Brock Bowers. Las Vegas also figures to upgrade at quarterback via free agency or the draft, so Diggs would have some value.