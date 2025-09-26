Buy Low: Immediate Fantasy Football Trades to Make Heading Into Week 4
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Fantasy Football Trade Targets Week 4
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Brown is coming off a brutal game in Week 3, so managers might be looking to cut ties … especially with Joe Burrow out. Things are only going to get better for Brown though, especially when you look at the schedule late in the season. He’ll face favorable matchups against the Bears, Steelers, Patriots, the Ravens twice, Dolphins and Cardinals in the second half of the season.
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants: Skattebo isn’t a true buy-low candidate, but I’m still trying to get him now before his value skyrockets. He’s only being started in 45% of Sleeper leagues at this point, and I’d expect that total to rise in the coming weeks. Remember, he’s going to be the lead back for the Giants at least for a few weeks while Tyrone Tracy Jr. is banged up. Make an offer on the rookie and see what happens.
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers: The Packers are without Jayden Reed for several weeks, and Golden saw an increase in snaps and targets in the first game without him. Green Bay sunk a first-round pick into the rookie, so it’s possible the offense starts to incorporate him in the pass attack more often. I wouldn’t give up a ton in a trade to acquire him, but I do see Golden as worth an offer before he sees more work.
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs: Rice is still suspended for the next three games, but it’s getting to the point where it makes sense to trade for him now. I see him as a potential No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy leagues upon his return, but you can likely get him at a reasonable price because you’re not going to have him until Week 7. The longer you wait to trader for him, the more expensive Rice will become in trade talks.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions: LaPorta has had a slow start to the year, averaging just 8.9 points in his first three games. He has seen 17 targets, however, and LaPorta has had a tendency to get better as the season wears on. In 2024, he scored double-digits in seven of his final eight games and averaged nearly 14 points over that time. Tight end is a dumpster fire, and I think things will improve for LaPorta down the stretch.