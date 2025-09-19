Buy Low: Immediate Fantasy Football Trades to Make in Week 3
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that bring said, here are five players you should be looking to buy low on now before their individual fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Fantasy Football Trade Targets Week 3
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders: Jeanty has had a bad start to his rookie season, averaging a gross 2.7 yards per rush while averaging just 9.7 fantasy points in his first two games. I’m still betting on his talent, however, which made him a top-10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. I’m also expecting an increase in his usage, which makes sense for a player the Raiders valued so highly. See if you can swipe him now.
Breece Hall, RB, Jets: Hall is coming off a disappointing stat line last week, but take a look at the underlying stats. He’s played 66 snaps in the first two games, and his 38.4% touch share leads the team by a wide margin (Braelon Allen is at 9.3%). If the Jets continue to use him on this level, Hall should have ample opportunity to produce RB2 numbers in a Jets offense that will lean heavily on the run all season.
Drake London, WR, Falcons: London has been a dud in the first two weeks, scoring just 19.4 fantasy points. That ranks him 49th among wide receivers. London is simply too good to continue producing such lackluster numbers. Now is the time to put in a trade for him. Remember, London was a top-five fantasy receiver just a season ago, and Atlanta’s offense should only improve as the year rolls on.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars: Speaking of wide receiver duds, Thomas Jr. ranks 58th in points after two weeks. That has fantasy fans absolutely freaking out. The good news is he ranks tied for 13th in targets among wideouts, so he hasn’t been short for opportunities. Like London, BTJ is too talented to be this bad for much longer. With so many concerns, you can probably get Thomas Jr. at a decent discount.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings: Hockenson has been awful in the stat sheets the first two weeks, scoring a combined 6.7 fantasy points while seeing a mere seven targets. I place the blame on J.J. McCarthy, who looked awful in seven of eight quarters before going down with an injured ankle. With veteran Carson Wentz now under center, I’m expecting Justin Jefferson and Hockenson to bounce back soon.