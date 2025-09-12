Buy Low: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 2
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!”
With that bring said, here are five players you should be looking to buy low on now before their individual fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Fantasy Football Trade Targets Week 2
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: Prescott put up a fantasy stinker last week, but he looked good in real football terms. In fact, his stats would have been better had CeeDee Lamb not dropped three passes. Jake Ferguson might have also caught a touchdown had he not been hit illegally in the end zone. The Cowboys pass attack has major upside, so get Dak now.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks: Walker III did nothing in the first week of the season, losing work to backup Zach Charbonnet. However, it was clear the Seahawks limited his workload after he was limited in camp and the preseason due to injury. I’d assume the pendulum will swing back to Walker III being the lead back, so try to grab him now.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants: Tracy Jr. was limited to just 5.5 fantasy points last week, but he played 50 snaps and was the clear leader in the Giant backfield. New York was also in a negative game script, so it was tough to get much going on the ground. If the manager who drafted him is frustrated after Week 1, I’d make an offer and attempt to acquire Tracy Jr.
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles: Brown put up an awful stat line last week, leaving a lot of fans frustrated and maybe looking to deal him. I think there will be a course correction as soon as this week against the Chiefs, and you know Brown’s numbers will look good at the end of the season. So, make an offer for Brown and see if you can get him at a bargain price.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs: Why would I trade for an injured player? Well, Worthy has been able to practice on a limited basis this week and could be back far sooner than expected. When you consider the injury, which could result in him wearing a brace on his shoulder, and it’s more likely that you can get Worthy on the cheap. I’d roll the dice on him.