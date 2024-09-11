Christian McCaffrey's Injury Could Linger For Fantasy Football Managers
The Madden Curse. The Curse of the Top Fantasy Pick. Plain bad luck.
Whatever you want to call it, fantasy managers who have Christan McCaffrey are already in a bind. After being inactive in Week 1, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport suggests that CMC is “a longshot” to be active for this week’s road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. That means Jordan Mason, who ran roughshod over the New York Jets, will get the start.
For fantasy managers who were able to grab Mason as a handcuff in drafts or off the waiver wire, the loss of McCaffrey isn’t as severe. But for those who have him on an island, some level of concern is certainly warranted. In fact, it might be a high level of concern.
McCaffrey missed all the preseason and training camp with a calf injury, and now we’re being told he has Achilles tendonitis. According to Pro Football Doc Dr. David Chao, there is risk with both ailments if the medical staff doesn’t give McCaffrey time to heal.
“Calf and Achilles can both linger, but there’s a big difference. Calf muscle strains can be aggravated, but Achilles tendonitis could lead to a rupture,” Dr. Chao told me. Dr. Jesse Morse of The Injury Expertz suggested on Twitter/X that the Niners need to give the Achilles time “to calm down,” and that upon his return, McCaffrey “is not going to be 100% and will be dealing with some type of pain.”
Obviously, this is all bad news for managers.
The 49ers don’t have a bye until Week 9, so that shouldn’t (hopefully) factor into his return. And while I’m not a doctor, it seems obvious that the Niners must be very careful with their star running back. If he comes back too soon and the Achilles ruptures, that would be the end of his season and maybe the end of his time as an elite fantasy runner.
In the meantime, Mason should be locked and loaded into fantasy lineups. The Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, have a history of turning no-name and undrafted running backs into fantasy studs. And if Monday night was any indication, Mason could be next on that list.
McCaffrey’s absence also adds to the value of Deebo Samuel Sr., who saw eight carries in the opener. Remember, his best fantasy season came in 2021 when he not only found a ton of success as a receiver, but he also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.