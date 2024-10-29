Colts Bench Anthony Richardson Makes Joe Flacco a Fantasy Football Waiver Target
In a move that has major fantasy implications, the Indianapolis Colts have benched starter Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.
Richardson, a popular breakout candidate, has struggled mightily as a passer. The Florida product has completed just 44.4 percent of his passes and has more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes (4). That’s been his major downfall in both real and fantasy football, and it ultimately cost him his starting role.
While this is bad news for Richardson, it’s great news for Flacco and fantasy managers.
Flacco has thrown seven touchdowns with just one interception in his 108 pass attempts on the season, completing 65.7 percent of his passes. He’ll be a popular addition off the waiver wire this week. Flacco’s status under center is also great news for Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, who were both very inconsistent when Richardson was under center.
In the three games Flacco has played and thrown at least 26 passes, Pittman Jr. has posted 14 catches for 185 yards and scored two touchdowns. Downs has been even better in the stat sheets, recording a combined 24 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
As for Richardson, he can be dropped (if he wasn’t already) in seasonal leagues. It’s a shocking turn of events for a quarterback who showed such promise as a rookie, but the fact of the matter is that Flacco makes the Colts better both on the field and in fantasy.