DeAndre Hopkins Still Mostly A Fantasy Football Afterthought In Baltimore

DeAndre Hopkins has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, where he'll be reunited with Derrick Henry.
The Baltimore Ravens have signed a new wide receiver, inking veteran DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal. This would have been a more exciting move a few years ago, at least from a fantasy perspective, but this transaction doesn’t move the needle much heading into 2025.

Hopkins, entering his age-33 season, is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw his numbers decline across the board. Even after being traded to Kansas City, where his value might have increased, Hopkins averaged fewer than seven fantasy points in his six games.

In Baltimore, Hopkins is likely to be no more than the third or fourth option in the passing game for Lamar Jackson, behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and maybe Rashod Bateman.

Keep in mind that most wide receivers at his age don’t see a rebound in their stats, so Nuk is not likely to be much of a fantasy asset. In fact, he’s worth a late flier at best in 2025 drafts.

