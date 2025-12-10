Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 15
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 15
1. Eagles defense vs. Raiders
2. Jaguars defense at Jets
3. Seahawks defense vs. Colts
4. Buccaneers defense vs. Falcons (Thurs.)
5. 49ers defense vs. Titans
6. Texans defense vs. Cardinals
7. Steelers defense vs. Dolphins (Mon.)
8. Bears defense vs. Browns
9. Chiefs defense vs. Chargers
10. Saints defense vs. Panthers
Complete Week 15 defense rankings
Week 15 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Eagles defense vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense should be considered a tremendous streamer this week against Las Vegas, especially in a game on their home field. The Raiders offense is a complete disaster. It’s averaging the fewest points and total net yards per game in the last eight weeks. It’s also given up the most sacks (32) in that time, so the Birds should fly high in this likely one-sided game.
Start ‘Em
Jaguars defense at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars defense is in a great spot to post a nice fantasy stat line against a Jets offense that had to play Brady Cook at quarterback a week ago. Regardless of who is under center for the Men in Green, Jacksonville’s defense should produce against a New York offense that’s allowed 47 sacks on the season. This unit could be on the waiver wire in some leagues, so add and start it.
49ers defense vs. Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners defense is coming off a bye, and a matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans is favorable. While their offense was good a week ago, it’s still averaging the second-fewest points and the fewest net yards for the season. Tennessee has also 49 sacks (only the Raiders have allowed more), and it’s given the football away 17 times. That makes the Niners nice streamer.
More Starts
- Texans defense vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bears defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Seahawks defense vs. Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Lions defense vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): This matchup between the Lions and Rams in Los Angeles should be a barnburner, as both offenses are in the top four in both points scored and net yards produced. In fact, DraftKings has the total for this contest in the mid-50s! Neither team allows many sacks either, and both offenses protect the ball well. That makes both units less than attractive in fantasy leagues this week.
Sit ‘Em
Packers defense at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Packers have a talented defense led by Micah Parsons, but this unit is still subject to the matchups. This week, they’ll head to Denver to face a Broncos offense that has allowed a league-low 17 sacks of Bo Nix. In terms of giveaways, their offense has committed just 13 on the season. Neither defense is a great option for managers this week, so I’d obviously fade Green Bay.
Patriots defense vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This matchup isn’t terrible on paper, as the Bills have allowed 11 sacks and committed 11 giveaways in the last four weeks. Still, it’s tough to promote a defense (even the Patriots) against a Josh Allen-led offense. The Bills offense is averaging nearly 30 points and more than 380 total net yards of offense per game, so I’d beware New England’s defense in a vital AFC East battle at Foxboro.
More Sits
- Bills defense at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rams defense vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Vikings defense at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 15
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Vikings
2. Jason Myers vs. Colts
3. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Cardinals
4. Chase McLaughlin vs. Falcons (Thurs.)
5. Cam Little at Jets
6. Cameron Dicker at Chiefs
7. Jake Bates at Rams
8. Tyler Loop at Bengals
9. Will Reichard at Cowboys
10. Evan McPherson vs. Ravens
Complete Week 15 kicker rankings
Week 15 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fairbairn has become one of the most reliable kickers in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than eight points in eight straight games. He should keep that streak going against the Cardinals, who have been generous to kickers. Their defense has allowed nine or more points to the position nine times in 2025, including five who have hit that mark (at least) since Week 10.
Start ‘Em
Cam Little at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Little continued to post big numbers last week, as he scored 11 fantasy points in a win over the Colts. He has now scored 11 or more points in four of his last six games, and a matchup against the Jets makes him a solid option once again. No kicker has scored fewer than seven fantasy points against the Men in Green, and eight have scored at least nine points. Start Little this week.
Evan McPherson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson scored a mere four fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Bills, but he had produced a combined 79 points in his previous six contests. That includes a Week 13 matchup against his next opponent, the Ravens, where McPherson scored an impressive 24 points. In all, Baltimore has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers on the year.
More Starts
- Chase McLaughlin vs. Falcons (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Harrison Mevis vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Riley Patterson at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 15 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Chris Boswell vs. Dolphins (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Boswell’s numbers have not been great lately, as he’s failed to score more than five points in three of his last five games. He could post another modest stat line this week too, as the veteran faces a tough matchup against Miami. Their defense has been tough on kickers lately, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position since Week 7.
Sit ‘Em
Harrison Butker vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker, listed as a sit ’em last week, put up just three fantasy points in a loss to the Texans. He has now scored single digits in all but one of his last nine games, and a matchup against the Chargers makes him a fade. While he did beat them for 11 points in Week 1, Los Angeles has allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points to opposing kickers since Week 7.
Matt Prater at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater hasn’t been bad lately, but he also hasn’t scored more than eight fantasy points in six straight games. His points per game average has also dropped to a modest 7.5 on the season, and a matchup against the Patriots is less than favorable. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing an average of just five points per game to the position. I’d beware Prater this week.
More Sits
- Andy Borregales vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chad Ryland at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Brandon McManus at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)