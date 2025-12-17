Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 16
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated each week, all season.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 16
- Texans defense vs. Raiders
- Bills defense at Browns
- Eagles defense at Commanders (Sat.)
- Chiefs defense at Titans
- Saints defense vs. Jets
- Vikings defense at Giants
- Lions defense vs. Steelers
- Buccaneers defense at Panthers
- 49ers defense vs. Colts (Mon.)
- Broncos defense vs. Jaguars
Complete Week 16 defense rankings
Week 16 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Texans defense vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Houston's defense is an absolute must start this week in a home matchup against the Raiders. Over the last eight weeks, their offense has averaged a league-low 13.3 points and 211.9 yards per game. What’s more, the Raiders' swiss cheese line has surrendered 35 sacks in that time … that’s the most in the league. Regardless of the Raiders quarterback, Houston should feast this week.
Start ‘Em
Bills defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills' defense has been difficult to trust in fantasy leagues this season, but it’s hard to ignore a matchup against rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Their offense has allowed 40 sacks (tied for eighth most), and it’s also committed 20 giveaways (tied for fourth most) this season, and Sanders has thrown six interceptions in five games. This is a great spot for Buffalo.
Chiefs defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs are out of playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean fantasy managers can’t use their defense when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as Kansas City faces a Titans' offense that’s allowed 49 sacks and committed 17 giveaways this season. What’s more, only the Raiders are averaging fewer points and net offensive yards. That makes K.C.’s defense an attractive start.
More Starts
- Eagles defense at Commanders (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Saints defense vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Vikings defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Steelers defense at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Lions have the most prolific home offense in the league, averaging 35.3 points and 422 yards on their home field this season. They’ve also committed a league-low eight giveaways regardless of location, and the Steelers could be without their superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt. Regardless, the Pittsburgh defense should be on fantasy benches (or the waiver wire) in the fantasy semis.
Sit ‘Em
Packers defense at Bears (Sat. 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox): The loss of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons is a big blow to the fantasy appeal of the Packers defense, and a matchup against Caleb Williams and the Bears isn’t favorable. Only the Lions have committed fewer giveaways this season, and Chicago has allowed just 23 sacks of their quarterbacks. I’d keep the Pack on ice in what will likely be a very cold night at Soldier Field.
Jaguars defense at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Jacksonville's defense can be a nice option in fantasy leagues when the matchup is right (like last week against the Jets), but I’d keep it on the sidelines this week against the Broncos. No team in the league has allowed fewer sacks of their signal-callers, and Denver has committed a modest 14 giveaways all season. With Bo Nix coming off a career game, I’d look elsewhere for a streamer.
More Sits
- Seahawks defense vs. Rams (Thus. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Browns defense vs. BIlls (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cowboys defense vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 16
- Brandon Aubrey vs. Chargers
- Jason Myers vs. Rams (Thurs.)
- Ka’im Fairbairn vs. Raiders
- Jake Bates vs. Steelers
- Cameron Dicker at Cowboys
- Eddy Pineiro at Colts (Mon.)
- Will Reichard at Giants
- Chase McLaughlin at Panthers
- Andy Borregales at Ravens
- Chris Boswell at Lions
Complete Week 16 kicker rankings
Week 16 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Eddy Pineiro at Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pineiro returned to action last week with a bang, scoring 14 fantasy points in a win over the Titans. He has now scored at least 12 points in three of his last four games, and the veteran is averaging a stout 10.7 points on the season. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers since Week 8 as well, so Pineiro should be added and started in most leagues.
Start ‘Em
Will Reichard at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ’em last week, Reichard scored 12 fantasy points in a win over the Cowboys. He has now scored a combined 30 points in his last three games, and he’s been held under eight points just once since Week 8. The Giants have allowed 32 field goals and the fourth-most points to opposing kickers this season, so Reichard is well worth starting in this NFC battle at MetLife Stadium.
Andy Borregales at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Borregales scored just seven fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Bills, but he has produced 41 combined points in his previous three games. He also has a great matchup next on the schedule, facing a Ravens defense that has allowed the second-most points to road kickers this season. Baltimore has also allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers regardless of location.
More Starts
- Harrison Butker at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jake Bates vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chris Boswell at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Evan McPherson at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson and most of the Bengals offense was a statistical disaster last week, as the Ravens shut them out 24-0. The veteran kicker has now been held to four combined points in his last two games, and a road matchup against the Dolphins isn’t favorable on paper. In fact, no team in the league has surrendered fewer fantasy points to opposing booters over the last eight weeks.
Sit ‘Em
Matt Prater at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Prater has been held to eight or fewer fantasy points in seven straight games and eight of his last nine, dropping his points per game average to a modest 7.4. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Browns, who have been tough on kickers on their home field. In fact, just one kicker has scored more than eight points against them in Cleveland. It’s time to put Prater on the fantasy sidelines.
Brandon McManus at Bears (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox): McManus went off for 16 fantasy points last week, but the weather, conditions and game script were perfect for such a performance. Things won’t be as easy this week, as McManus faces a Bears defense that’s allowed just six points per game to road booters. What’s more, McManus will have to kick in cold weather, which is never an advantage for any kicker. Don’t chase the points.
More Sits
- Harrison Mevis at Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Tyler Loop vs. Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Wil Lutz vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)