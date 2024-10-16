Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 7
It’s Week 7, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Chris Boswell and the Steelers D/ST in Week 6!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
1. Harrison Butker at 49ers
2. Younghoe Koo vs. Seahawks
3. Justin Tucker at Buccaneers (Mon.)
4. Evan McPherson at Browns
5. Chris Boswell vs. Jets
6. Chase McLaughlin vs. Ravens (Mon.)
7. Austin Seibert vs. Panthers
8. Jason Myers at Falcons
9. Matt Gay vs. Dolphins
10. Wil Lutz at Saints (Thurs.)
Complete Week 7 kicker rankings (Coming soon!)
Byes: Bears, Cowboys
Week 6 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Austin Seibert vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Seibert has emerged as a startable asset in fantasy leagues, scoring at least nine fantasy points in his five games this season. What’s more, he’s posted at least 10 points in three straight weeks. He should also have a good line against the Panthers, who have allowed 10.7 points per game to kickers.
Start ‘Em
Chris Bowell vs. Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Boswell, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up 17 fantasy points in a win over the Raiders. He’s now averaging 12.2 points per game, and a home game against the Jets makes him a solid option. Their defense has surrendered an average of 14.7 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road, so stick with Boswell.
Jason Myers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Myers hasn’t been great lately, scoring seven or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, a matchup in Atlanta makes him a nice steamer. Their defense has allowed four kickers to score at least eight points this season, and three have produced more than 12 points … and those were all at home.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Wil Lutz at Saints (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Evan McPherson at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyler Bass vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn is a tough kicker to sit, so I would temper expectations ahead of this week’s game in Green Bay. Their defense has allowed just one kicker (Jake Elliott) to beat them for more than seven fantasy points, and that was in Week 1. Overall, Green Bay has allowed the third-fewest points per game to kickers.
Sit ‘Em
Greg Zuerlein at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Zuerlein is coming off a disastrous game, missing two field goals and scoring just six fantasy points against the Bills. I’d keep him on the bench this week too, as he faces a tough matchup in Pittsburgh. Their defense has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season.
Daniel Carlson at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Carlson has struggled in the last two weeks, scoring a combined five fantasy points after putting up 10 in Week 4. He’s now scored single digits in all but two games, and a matchup against the Rams in Hollywood makes him a sit ‘em. Their defense has allowed just six points per game to kickers.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Blake Grupe vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Jake Bates at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cameron Dicker at Cardinals (Mon. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Fabs’ Top 10 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
1. Bills defense vs. Titans
2. Bengals defense at Browns
3. Colts defense vs. Dolphins
4. Saints defense vs. Broncos (Thurs.)
5. Falcons defense vs. Seahawks
6. Eagles defense at Giants
7. Broncos defense at Saints (Thurs.)
8. Jaguars defense vs. Patriots (London)
9. Steelers defense vs. Jets
10. Commanders defense vs. Panthers
Complete Week 7 defense rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 7 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Bills defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills have the best matchup in the league this week, facing Will Levis and a lackluster Titans offense. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against them, and Tennessee has committed 10 giveaways and allowed 16 sacks despite already having their bye. Start the Bills this weekend.
Start ‘Em
Colts defense vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Colts' defense is a nice steamer this week based on a favorable matchup against the Dolphins. In their last three games, all without Tua Tagovailoa, Miami has averaged a league-low 10 points and a mere 253.7 yards off offense. Their O-line has also surrendered 11 sacks of their quarterbacks.
Rams defense vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Rams defense isn’t very good, but neither is the Raiders offense, which now is without superstar Davante Adams. Defenses have averaged the second-most fantasy points when facing the Silver & Black too, and no offense has committed more giveaways. That makes the Rams a streamable option.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Broncos defense at Saints (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Bengals defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Steelers defense vs. Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
49ers defense vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners defense has had its struggles this season, but it’s still in the top 10 in fantasy points scored. Still, I’d fade this unit even in a home matchup, against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Defenses have averaged just 4.5 fantasy points against them, and Mahomes has been sacked just nine times.
Sit ‘Em
Vikings defense vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings have the best defense in all of fantasy football, but is any defense a “must start?” Defenses have done very little against the Lions from a fantasy perspective, as their offense has allowed just 10 sacks and committed four giveaways. So, don’t be surprised if the Vikings D disappoints.
Ravens defense at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Ravens defense was a sit ‘em last week, and it finished with just five points against the Commanders. I’d keep this unit on the bench this week too, as it heads to Tampa Bay on Monday night to face a formidable Bucs offense that’s averaging nearly 30 points and 367 yards per game.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Texans defense at Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Browns defense vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Seahawks defense at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)