DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth Are Biggest Fantasy Football Winners With Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers
The worst-kept secret in the NFL has been let out of the bag … Aaron Rodgers is going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The veteran has signed a one-year deal with the team, making him the starting quarterback for coach Mike Tomlin and putting him back on the fantasy football radar.
Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Value
Rodgers is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him finish a mediocre 15th in points among quarterbacks. A drastic jump in his statistical success in the Steel City isn’t likely.
He’ll be on the QB2 radar, but managers shouldn’t expect him to revert to his MVP seasons. That means he’ll be in the late-round conversation in most re-drafts for this season.
The addition of the 41-year-old quarterback should be seen as a positive for the value of the Steelers’ receivers, most notably DK Metcalf, who would have otherwise been catching passes from Mason Rudolph. Metcalf, Pittsburgh’s new No. 1 wide receiver, is the biggest winner. With George Pickens in Dallas, DK has a shot to be a serious target hog for Rodgers. That makes Metcalf quite an attractive No. 2 fantasy wide receiver in re-drafts.
Beyond Metcalf, the Steelers don’t have any other wideouts to get excited about in terms of fantasy leagues. Calvin Austin III is probably the most attractive option, but he won’t have more than late-round appeal. The rest of their top receivers include Robert Woods, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller. The team could add a veteran like Keenan Allen.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth is also a winner from this move, as he could end up being second or third on the team in terms of the target share percentage. Rodgers has had plenty of tight ends who have produced at a high level while he’s been under center, so you can move Freiermuth up into the high TE2 range when you’re doing your rankings.