Dynasty Fantasy Football League Rookie Values Based On Veteran Contracts
If you’re in a dynasty fantasy league, you know exactly how important age and landing spot are for the future of a rookie’s value. I’m not talking about players who will open their NFL careers as starters, like Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan or Tyler Warren. I’m talking about players who face competition for snaps and touches from an incumbent veteran, or those who might not have been prominent draft picks who could be in positions to thrive down the road … after all, dynasty leagues are about both now and the future.
To get you informed before your upcoming rookie-only drafts, I’ve broken down every rookie who enters the league with a less-than-clear path to playing time in Year 1. More importantly, I’ve broken down the contracts of the veterans who are in their way of getting on the field. This will give you an idea of if and when a rookie can earn a starting role.
Contract data from Spotrac.
Dynasty Quarterbacks Value
Jaxson Dart --> Russell Wilson à Jameis Winston, Giants
The Giants have a crowded quarterback room with Wilson, Winston and Dart all in the mix. That makes it unlikely that the Ole Miss product will make an impact as a rookie. The good news is that Wilson is only signed for one year, so Dart could be New York’s projected QB1 heading into 2026 … assuming he doesn’t take the job from Wilson or Winston this season.
Jalen Milroe --> Sam Darnold, Seahawks
Milroe is an intriguing fantasy option because of his dual-threat capabilities, but we’ll have to wait for him to get a chance to showcase those skills. Seattle signed Darnold to a three-year deal worth more than $100 million, so he’s their starting quarterback for 2025 and beyond. The Seahawks have a potential out after 2026, so Milroe would need a Darnold injury or to be traded to be worth more than a dynasty fantasy reserve in the near future.
Dillon Gabriel/Shedeur Sanders --> Deshaun Watson à Joe Flacco à Kenny Pickett, Browns
The Browns' quarterback situation is about as confusing as the end of Shutter Island. The Watson contract has been a disaster, but most experts think the team will cut ties with him and eat the guaranteed money. If we eliminate Watson from the mix, that leaves Flacco, who will be a free agent in 2026, and Pickett, who the Browns will have an option on after this upcoming season. So, there’s a chance that Gabriel and Sanders could be the top two signal-callers on the roster and compete for the top spot heading into the 2026 season.
Running Backs
Omarion Hampton --> Najee Harris, Chargers
Hampton’s fantasy stock might be somewhat limited in redrafts with Harris on the Chargers roster, but this kid has a shot to be a stud in Greg Roman’s offensive system. That might be as soon as 2026, as Harris is on a one-year deal and could be off the roster sooner than later. So, while it might be a slow burn, Hampton has huge fantasy potential in the future.
Quinshon Judkins/Dylan Sampson --> Jerome Ford, Browns
Judkins is very likely to be the Browns' new starting running back as a rookie, but I do think it’s notable that Ford is in the final year of his deal. While Ford could and likely will be used as a complementary back this season, Judkins and Sampson are clearly poised to be the lead runners into the foreseeable future. Judkins is a first-round lock in dynasty leagues.
TreVeyon Henderson --> Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots
Stevenson is under contract with the Patriots through 2029, but the team has a potential out after the 2026 season. As a result, Henderson could struggle to become a consistent fantasy starter as a rookie or in Year 2. Stevenson is also only 27 years old, so he’s not a “washed-up” player by any stretch. Look for this to be a backfield committee this season.
Jaylon Blue --> Javonte Williams à Miles Sanders, Cowboys
Blue landed in a great spot, as both Williams and Sanders are only under contract for one year. However, he’s not projected to be a bell-cow runner at the next level. Instead, he’ll be used as a complement with home run potential and as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Still, an impressive rookie season could vault Blue up the depth chart sooner than later.
Woody Marks --> Joe Mixon, Texans
Marks, a fourth-round pick out of USC, is likely the favorite to be Mixon’s handcuff, ahead of Dameon Pierce, next season. Mixon is under team control until 2027, however, so it could be a couple of years before Marks gets a shot at a bigger role in the offense, barring any sort of long-term Mixon injury. Mixon is turning 29 before the start of next season, however, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility for effectiveness to begin to decline in the next year.
Bhayshul Tuten --> Travis Etienne Jr. à Tank Bigsby, Jaguars
As if the Jaguars' backfield wasn’t already a headache for fantasy fans last season, it might now be a three-headed monster in 2025 after adding Tuten. Etienne Jr. could be in the last year of his rookie deal if the Jags pass on his fifth-year option, however, so Tuten could be in the mix to compete with Bigsby for the starting job as soon as 2026. While I wouldn’t expect a whole lot from him as a rookie, Tuten does have some long-term fantasy football upside.
James Jordan --> Christian McCaffrey --> Isaac Guerendo, 49ers
Jordan might be a long shot to have any fantasy value as a rookie, but we never know for sure when McCaffrey is atop the depth chart. He’s missed a pile of games over the last few years, and the Niners no longer have Jordan Mason (Vikings) or Elijah Mitchell (Chiefs). So, if CMC goes down again, Jordan could be a Guerendo injury away from getting carries as a rookie. McCaffrey is under contract until 2028, but at that point, he’ll be 32 years old.
Trevor Etienne --> Rico Dowdle, Panthers
Dowdle signed a one-year deal with the Panthers, so he’ll project to be the top backup for Chuba Hubbard next season. That leaves Etienne as a third stringer as a rookie, but as a potential Hubbard handcuff and complementary back as soon as 2026. Hubbard is under contract for the next five years, but the Panthers have a potential (yet unlikely) opt-out after this upcoming season. I wouldn’t expect Etienne to be more than a fantasy reserve for now.
Devin Neal --> Kendre Miller, Saints
Alvin Kamara isn’t going anywhere as the Saints' lead running back, at least for the next year or two before the team has a potential opt-out in 2027. He will be 30 heading into the 2025 campaign, however, so a decline in his stats is quite possible. And while Miller could be the next back in line, he’s been injury-prone and unimpressive at the pro level. This has a shot to work out well for Neal in the long term, so he’s certainly a dynasty option worth drafting.
DJ Giddens --> Khalil Herbert, Colts
The Colts have a potential out on Jonathan Taylor after next season, but he’s in the prime of his career and is unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon. Herbert is the favorite to be Taylor’s 2025 handcuff, but he’s only on a one-year deal with the team. That could give Giddens a chance to move into that role in 2026, if he doesn’t beat Herbert out for the job as a rookie.
Wide Receivers
Emeka Egbuka -> Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Egbuka ran the majority of his collegiate routes out of the slot, so the fit with Tampa Bay is odd since Chris Godwin has thrived in the slot for several years with the team. He’s also inked a new three-year extension with the team that keeps him under contract until at least 2027. Godwin is coming off a serious ankle injury, however, so Egbuka could see a bigger role in the offense to open the season if Godwin isn’t ready. The veteran is also a candidate to be moved to the perimeter, in which case Egbuka could make a more immediate impact.
Matthew Golden/Savion Williams --> Christian Watson/Romeo Doubs, Packers
The Packers' wide receiver room is more crowded than a Taylor Swift concert. In addition to Watson and Doubs, Golden and Williams will compete with Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks for targets. Dynasty leaguers should keep in mind, however, that Doubs and Watson are both free agents after this season. So, Golden and Williams could be in line for much more work in Year 2. I wouldn’t expect consistent production from either of these rookies in 2025, but the long-term prospects for Golden and Williams appear to be much brighter.
Tre Harris --> Mike Williams, Chargers
Harris is one of my favorite rookie players, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he made an impact in Year 1. His long-term prospects are brighter, though, as Williams is on a one-year deal in his second tenure with the team. He’s also been far less productive lately, so Harris could move ahead of him sooner rather than later. If you’re wondering, Quentin Johnston is under contract for the next two years before the Chargers have a fifth-year option on him.
Jaylin Noel --> Christian Kirk, Texans
Noel can play on the outside and inside, but he ran the majority of his college routes in the slot. That could limit his time on the field as a rookie, as the Texans traded for veteran slot man Christian Watson. He only has one more year left on his current deal, however, so the Texans could let him walk and put Noel in a starting role as soon as 2026. If you’re worried about the return of Tank Dell affecting Noel’s future playing time, don’t … Dell has played more often on the perimeter, which could hurt Jayden Higgins’ stock in dynasty formats.
Chimere Dike/Elic Ayomanor --> Tyler Lockett/Treylon Burks, Titans
Dike and Ayomanor were both fourth-round picks in the draft, and there’s certainly some chances for them to have fantasy value in the future. Dike played more often in the slot in 2024, but he can also work on the perimeter. He has Tyler Lockett ahead of him on the 2025 depth chart, but the veteran is past his prime and only on a one-year deal. On the outside, Treylon Burks could be out after this year as the Titans have a club option on him in 2026. Van Jefferson is on a one-year deal, so there are certainly opportunities for the rookies to be impactful to a degree in Year 1, but certainly on a much greater scale in the future.
Tory Horton --> Cooper Kupp/Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Seahawks
Horton is a perimeter receiver who will likely start his NFL career as a reserve. However, he could be thrust into a bigger role if Kupp or MVS miss time due to injuries (remember, Kupp will be running more routes on the perimeter with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the slot). Seattle also has a potential out on Kupp’s contract in 2026, and Vades-Scantling is only on a one-year deal. That could push Horton into a permanent starting role in his second pro season.
Jimmy Horn Jr. --> Adam Thielen, Panthers
Horn Jr. is a slot man whom the Panthers selected in the sixth round of the draft. He won’t make a rookie impact with Adam Thielen on the roster, and the team also just took a flier on Hunter Renfrow. The good news for Horn Jr. is that both of those receivers are on short-term deals, so he could push for a starting role as soon as 2026. He’s a player to watch in camp.
Jalen Royals --> Hollywood Brown, Chiefs
Royals has some deep sleeper appeal as a rookie, but he’s also an intriguing dynasty option. The Chiefs have several wideouts who are on one-year deals, including Brown, Skyy Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton. What’s more, Rashee Rice is coming off a torn ACL and he hasn’t exactly been an angel off the field. The same goes for Xavier Worthy, who has had some off-field issues. As a result, Royals should be firmly on the dynasty radar.
Pat Bryant --> Courtland Sutton, Broncos
Bryant was a third-round pick for the Broncos, so head coach Sean Payton certainly saw something in him in college. The perimeter receiver out of Illinois joins a young room of wide receivers, including Marvin Mims, Jr., Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin, but his stock could be most tied to Sutton. The veteran is in the final year of his deal, so Bryant could move into a prominent role in Year 2. He’s certainly a player to watch in the summer.
Tight Ends
Harold Fannin Jr. --> David Njoku, Browns
Fannin Jr. is coming off one of the greatest statistical seasons of all time among college tight ends, but he landed in a lousy spot from a fantasy perspective … at least as a rookie. The Browns have a solid tight end in Njoku, who will be a top-10 player at his position in redraft leagues. The Chief is heading into the final year of his contract, however, so Fannin Jr. could move into a more prominent future role if the Browns don’t retain him. Stay tuned.
Elijah Arroyo --> Noah Fant, Seahawks
Arroyo had injury issues in college, but when he played, he was certainly productive. He’ll have a tough time making a Year 1 impact with veteran Noh Fant on the roster, but Fant is only under contract for one more season. That means Arroyo could move to the top of the Seahawks depth chart as soon as his second NFL campaign. He has dynasty appeal.
Terrance Ferguson --> Tyler Higbee, Rams
Ferguson was the first pick the Rams made in the NFL Draft, grabbing him with the 14th pick in the second round. He’s clearly their tight end of the future, and he could even show a few flashes as a rookie behind Higbee. The veteran has had injury issues lately, and he’s also in the final year of his contract. At worst, Ferguson will be the Rams’ starter in 2026.