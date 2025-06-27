Dynasty Fantasy Football Players To Trade For And Trade Away Before the 2025 Season
Fantasy footballers who have taken their fantasy sports experience to the next level are very likely already in a dynasty league. And with the start of 2025 NFL training camps just around the corner, managers should look to improve their rosters and make player moves for the new season in the form of my favorite part about fantasy sports leagues … trades.
When making dynasty league trades, age is a major factor. You don’t want to hold on to a player too long for fear of physical breakdowns or statistical regression, and you definitely want to acquire young players with upside who haven’t yet hit their statistical ceilings.
With that said, here are five young players with upside you should trade for before the 2025 season, and five you’ll want to move before the statistical floor falls out from under them.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Players to Trade For
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots: Maye will enter his first full year as an NFL starter, and at 22 years old (23 in August) he’s a player to target before he breaks out. I’m a fan of rushing quarterbacks, and Maye has the potential to run for 600-plus yards and two to four scores on the ground next season and moving forward. Maye could become a No. 1 fantasy quarterback for years to come, so grab him now before his value rises.
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers: Guerendo won’t open this season as a starter with Christian McCaffrey ahead of him on the depth chart, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get some starts if CMC get hurts (which is probably more of a when than an if). McCaffrey is also 29 years old, so he’s probably going to experience a statistical decline soon. Guerendo, who is just 25 years old, could end up starting for coach Kyle Shanahan in the very near future.
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals: Benson, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, could soon see his fantasy stock rise. After all, incumbent starter James Conner is 30 years old and could start to see a statistical decline as soon as this season. The team could also get out of his contract after 2025, which could leave Benson as the starter as soon as 2026 and beyond.
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs: Rice had all the looks of a breakout player last year, averaging 7.3 targets and 16.2 fantasy points before injuring his knee. Had he kept up that pace for a full 17 games, Rice would have finished with more fantasy points than Malik Nabers. He’s looked good in OTAs and should have no issues as training camp opens, and I think he will be the alpha receiver (not Xavier Worthy) for Patrick Mahomes this season and long term.
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears: Odunze, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2024, could be on the verge of becoming a fantasy star. He’ll see a major uptick in targets with Keenan Allen no longer on the roster, and I can see him passing D.J. Moore and becoming Chicago’s alpha wide receiver in the not-too-distant future. With a young quarterback in Caleb Williams at the helm and an offensive-minded coach in Ben Johnson, the time to get Odunze is now.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Players to Trade Away
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts: Richardson was one of the most attractive dynasty field generals heading into last season, but his stock has sunk to the point where it’s time to cut ties via trade. He’s missed time with an injured shoulder, has had his motivation to play in question after pulling himself out of a game, and AR might not even open this season as the Colts’ starter in favor of Daniel Jones. Try to find an owner who’ll take him off your hands.
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles: Barkley is coming off a magical season in the stat sheets, rushing for 2,005 yards and posting an RB2 finish among fantasy running backs. He is entering his age-28 season, however, and regression is very likely coming soon (maybe this season). As a result, now is the time to sell high on the veteran before his statistical cliff comes. Look for a team on the verge of a title who might be looking for a one-year rental.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: I have Guerendo listed as a player I want to trade for, so naturally McCaffrey is a player I want to trade away. He’s played in seven or fewer games in three of his last five seasons, including playing in just four games a season ago (where he averaged just 12 points). McCaffrey is also entering his age-29 season, so his stats are very likely to start falling (if it hasn’t happened already). It’s time to jump off the CMC ship.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins: Not only did Hill have a bad fantasy season in 2024, but his advanced stats are worrisome too. His yards per catch average dropped from 15.1 to 11.8, and his receiving extra points added went from +81.3 down to +19.9 based on NextGen Stats. Hill was also less effective after the catch, recording just 306 such yards last season. That total was 690 yards in 2023. At 31, Hill’s best fantasy seasons are in the rearview.
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers: Godwin was on pace for a career season in 2024 before injuring his ankle. His status for the start of this season is in question, and the Buccaneers drafted Emeke Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft as Godwin’s future replacement. While he signed a new contract this offseason, Godwin will be 30 neat year and the team can get out of the deal after 2026. He’s a player whose stock seems certain to decline.