Early Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Isaiah Likely, Baker Mayfield Break Out
The first week of the NFL season produced several undrafted players who should now be added off the waiver wire.
Surprisingly, just a few fantasy free-agent players “popped” in the stat sheets. With that said, stats that result in fantasy points aren’t the only thing to examine … snaps, targets, and touches are all vital and, in many cases, telling in terms of how a player could be used in the future.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (ESPN – 9.6%; Yahoo! – 28%; Sleeper – 44%)
Isaiah will Likely be the top add in fantasy football after his breakout performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was targeted 12 times, hauled in nine passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and scored 26.1 points. While this might be his best stat line of the season, it’s hard to ignore, especially when you consider how much he was used in the offense.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints (ESPN – 42.1%; Yahoo! – 54%; Sleeper – 13%)
A favorite preseason deep sleeper of mine, Shaheed opened the season on a high note with 73 yards and one touchdown in a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. His score came on a 59-yard pass from Derek Carr less than three minutes into the game. Shaheed didn’t see a ton of targets (5), but he’s a playmaker who can take it to the house at any time.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers (ESPN – 34%; Yahoo! – 34%; Sleeper – 13%)
I was shocked to see how low Mayfield’s ownership is on all three platforms. After all, he did finish as the QB10 a season ago! He was awesome in the Buccaneers’ opener with four touchdowns and 30 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Commanders. Mayfield is a borderline QB1 when the matchup is favorable, and he needs to be added in leagues.
Justice Hill, RB, Ravens (ESPN – 3.4%; Yahoo! – 4%; Sleeper – 0%)
Hill isn’t about to usurp Derrick Henry atop the Ravens' backfield depth chart, but he did pop in PPR leagues with eight targets, six catches and 11.5 points. If that sort of volume continues, Hill could be on the flex starter radar while Keaton Mitchell is out of action. The pass-catching runner is available in the majority of fantasy leagues at this point.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (ESPN – 6.9%; Yahoo! – 28%; Sleeper – 8%)
Robinson had a decent stat line (11.8 points), but it’s the targets (12) that intrigued me. The Giants have no weapons on offense besides Mailk Nabers, a rookie who could need some time to acclimate to the pro level. I’m not suggesting Robinson will become a weekly option in fantasy lineups, but that kind of volume makes him worthy of a roster spot.
Justin Fields, QB, Steelers (ESPN – 11%; Yahoo! – 14%; Sleeper – 98%)
Sleeper has Fields as being almost 100% owned, but he’s at less than 15% on both ESPN and Yahoo!. Regardless, and despite a ho-hum fantasy performance against Atlanta, he is at least worth a speculative add in case Russell Wilson’s calf costs him more games. The rushing quarterback will face off against the Broncos at Mile High next weekend.
Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints (ESPN – 14.8%; Yahoo! – 3%; Sleeper – 39%)
Johnson didn’t see a ton of targets (3) against the Panthers, but he did find the end zone and scored 10.6 points. Dating back to last season, he's scored at least 10.6 points in four of his last five games. Overall, he averaged 13.4 points in those contests. When you consider how thin the tight end position is, it makes sense to grab Johnson now.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Raiders (ESPN – 10.3%; Yahoo! – 4%; Sleeper – 95%)
I question Sleeper’s info, especially when it suggests Mattison was 81% started this week. That’s impossible. Regardless, the veteran is going to be part of the Raiders backfield with Zamir White, and he won’t be limited to passing down work. In fact, he scored on a 31-yard pass from Gardner Minshew on a first-down play and saw nine touches in the game.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars (ESPN – 4.6%; Yahoo! – 5%; Sleeper – 60%)
Bigsby saw 12 carries, tying Travis Etienne Jr. for the team high, and led the Jaguars with 73 rushing yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. I wouldn’t freak out if I’m an Etienne Jr. fan, as Bigsby played just 17 snaps (20 fewer), but the Auburn product is worth an add. At the very least, anyone who has Etienne Jr. should be looking to grab Bigsby as a handcuff.
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers (ESPN – 3.7%; Yahoo! – 2%; Sleeper – 2%)
Kraft didn’t put up huge numbers against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was on the field significantly more than Luke Musgrave. In fact, he outpaced his teammate 64-17 and was off the field for just one snap. This is a surprise, as many analysts (including myself) liked Musgrave to emerge. If Week 1 is any indication, however, it’s Kraft who should be owned.