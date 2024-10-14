Early Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Adds: Isaac Guerendo, Ty Chandler Headline Week 7 Pick Ups
Injuries continue to mount across the NFL, so the waiver wire is even more important than ever as we navigate the difficult bye weeks. Heck, we’re even seeing lesser-knowns put up bigger numbers than some of our fantasy “stars,” and that happened again this week.
To help fantasy manager fill the void, here's an early look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. For a complete list of adds at the conclusion of the week, be sure to tabs on Jen Piacenti’s list of fantasy free agents to target coming out on Tuesdays. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes!
Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers (ESPN – 0.9%; Sleeper – 5%; Yahoo! – 4%)
Jordan Mason suffered a sprained AC joint in Thursday win over the Seahawks, so his status for Week 7 is in question. That makes Guerendo maybe the biggest add of the week. While Mason was out, the rookie rushed for 99 yards on just 10 carries for coach Kyle Shanahan. If he gets the start in a Super Bowl rematch vs. the Chiefs, Guerendo will have RB2 value.
Josh Downs, WR, Colts (ESPN – 49.1%; Sleeper – 67%; Yahoo! – 48%)
Downs has produced three straight nice stat lines in a row, scoring 19.5 fantasy points in a win over the Titans. He’s now been listed in this space in each of those weeks, but for some reason, Downs is still a free agent in around 50% of leagues on ESPN and Yahoo! While he’s long gone in competitive leagues, home leaguers need to get on the ball and grab him.
Ty Chandler, RB, Vikings (ESPN – 33.5%; Sleeper – 35%; Yahoo! – 27%)
Chandler saw an uptick in carries for the Vikings in Week 5, as veteran starter Aaron Jones left the game with an injured hip. He’s been listed as “week to week” due to the injury, so there’s a chance Chandler could play a prominent role for Minnesota this week. Since the Vikings were on a bye last week, Chandler is still a free agent in a ton of fantasy leagues.
DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots (ESPN – 21.1%; Sleeper – 14%; Yahoo! – 7%)
Douglas has started to emerge as the lone Patriots wideout with any fantasy value. Over the last four weeks, he’s scored 11-plus points three times including a 21.2-point outing in a loss to the Texans. He’s also seen 18 combined targets in the last two games, and it’s clear he has a rapport with new quarterback Drake Maye. Douglas also has the lowly Jags next.
Sean Tucker, RB, Buccaneers (ESPN – 1%; Sleeper – 0%; Yahoo! – 1%)
Tucker came out of nowhere to record 17 touches, 192 scrimmage yards, 2 touchdowns, and 34.2 fantasy points in a win over the Saints. An uptick in touches was expected with Rachaad White out, but not at this level. Heck, he had one more touch than Bucky Irving! This might be moot if White returns in Week 7, but fantasy fans can’t ignore Tucker’s line.
Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals (ESPN – 18.4%; Sleeper – 28%; Yahoo! – 16%)
Wilson isn’t putting up huge numbers, but he has posted 10-plus points in three of his last four games. He’s also seen a combined 26 targets in the last four weeks, and Wilson could see even more burn in Week 7. That’s due to the potential absence of Arizona’s No. 1 wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr., who left Sunday’s game vs. the Packers with a concussion.
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers (ESPN – 28.9%; Sleeper – 41%; Yahoo! – 19%)
Legette has scored a touchdown and double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games, as he’s seen more work in the absence of an injured Adam Thielen. The rookie is well worth a look ahead of a plus matchup against the Commanders, who just gave up a huge game to Zay Flowers and have struggled against wideouts after six weeks.
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots (ESPN – 3.8%; Sleeper – 15%; Yahoo! – 6%)
Maye and the Patriots took a beating in his first NFL start, losing 41-21 to Houston. Still, the rookie threw for three touchdowns, rushed for 38 yards and scored 19.5 fantasy points in the contest. He also has a great matchup next week, facing a Jaguars defense that just gave up 4 touchdowns and 28.6 points to another rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams.
Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers (ESPN – 2.3%; Sleeper – 15%; Yahoo! – 11%)
Vidal made his NFL debut this week, scoring a touchdown on his first touch on a 38-yard catch. He’s still behind J.K. Dobbins on the depth chart, but the Chargers will be without Gus Edwards for the next few weeks as he was placed on injured reserve. That means more work for Vidal, who is now the primary fantasy handcuff for Dobbins’ managers.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens (ESPN – 5.9%; Sleeper – 17%; Yahoo! – 11%)
Bateman has been quietly respectable in recent weeks, scoring 11-plus points in three of his last four games. The Ravens have a great matchup next on the schedule too, as they’ll face a Buccaneers defense that can be vulnerable to wide receivers. So, if you need a wideout or flex heading into Week 7, Bateman is at least worth a look off the wire.
Notables: Bo Nix, QB, Broncos; Joe Flacco, QB, Colts; Spencer Rattler, QB, Saints; Alexander Mattison, RB, Raiders; Antonio Gibson, RB, New England Patriots; Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins; Audric Estime, RB, Broncos; D’Onta Foreman, RB, Browns; Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers; Gabe Davis, WR, Jaguars; Bub Means, WR, Saints; Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders; Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers; Grant Calcaterra, TE, Eagles