Early Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets in Week 8: Romeo Doubs, Tyler Goodson Headline List
This is the final week of the first batch of byes (there are no teams off in Week 8), but that doesn’t make the waiver wire any less important … especially after another slate of games that was chock full of injuries and uninspiring stat lines from some of our fantasy heroes.
To help fantasy managers fill the void, here's an early look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick Ups
Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers (ESPN – 37%; Sleeper – 63%; Yahoo! – 44%)
Doubs’ fantasy stock was falling after the team suspended him for detrimental conduct. But since then, the veteran has been putting up great totals. He had 10 targets and caught 8 passes against the Texans, finishing with 17.4 points. Doubs has now scored 17-plus points in two straight games, making him worth an add in fantasy land.
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots (ESPN – 13.3%; Sleeper – 25%; Yahoo! – 16%)
Maye, listed as a start em this week, produced his second straight nice stat line in his first two NFL starts. Against the Jaguars, he threw for 276 yards with 2 touchdowns and put up 20.8 points. He has now scored 19-plus points in his first two games, making him well worth a look off the wire. Maye faces the Jets in Week 8, so I’d add and stash him.
Jameis Winston, QB, Browns (ESPN – 0.4%; Sleeper – 3%; Yahoo! – 1%)
Winston, the emergency No. 3 quarterback this weekend, found himself on the field after Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were both injured. The big injury was suffered by Watson, who hurt his Achilles and is likely done for the season. That leaves Winston as the projected Browns starter for the rest of the season, so he’s now worth a claim.
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers (ESPN – 45.7%; Sleeper – 37%; Yahoo! – 29%
Jennings missed this week’s game against the Chiefs with a bum hip, but his role in the passing attack could expand upon his return. Brandon Aiyuk suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Chiefs, meaning he could miss time (maybe extended time). That puts Jennings as the long-term add in fantasy leagues, while Ricky Pearsall will also be a popular claim.
Tyler Goodson, RB, Colts (ESPN – 9%; Sleeper – 14%; Yahoo! – 14%)
Goodson appears to have moved past Trey Sermon as the fantasy handcuff for Jonathan Taylor, as he saw 14 carries in a win over the Dolphins. Goodson rushed for 51 yards and scored a touchdown in the contest, while Sermon had just eight carries and nine touches. Until Taylor returns from his injured ankle, Goodson will be worth a fantasy roster spot.
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns (ESPN – 0.3%; Sleeper – 1%; Yahoo! – 0%)
The trade that sent Amari Cooper to the Bills was supposed to be a win for Jerry Jeudy among Browns wide receivers. Instead, Jeudy caught one pass for 18 yards while Tillman went off for 8 catches and 81 yards on 12 targets. This by no means suggests this will be the norm moving forward, but it’s enough to make Tillman part of your fantasy team.
Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams (ESPN – 15.3%; Sleeper – 19%; Yahoo! – 10%)
Cooper Kupp could return from his ankle injury next week, but it’s hard to ignore Atwell’s recent totals. He’s not putting up massive numbers, but he has scored at least 11.1 points in four straight games. He also plays mostly on the perimeter, so he should remain one of the Rams starters until Puka Nacua returns. He’ll face the Vikings on Thursday night.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders (ESPN – 0.1%; Sleeper – 0%; Yahoo! – 0%)
Jayden Daniels injured his ribs against the Panthers and will undergo testing this week, so there’s a chance Mariota could start in Week 8. A mobile quarterback, he’s a good fit for the offense of coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and showed as much with 19.6 fantasy points against Carolina. He’ll certainly be worth a superflex look if Daniels is forced to miss any time.
Noah Fant, TE, Seahawks (ESPN – 7.7%; Sleeper – 24%; Yahoo! – 30%)
Finding a good, consistent tight end is tough these days, so anytime we see a spark from a player it’s notable. Enter Fant, who has recorded back-to-back games with 60-plus receiving yards. According to PFF, his 210 routes run over the first six weeks are the third-most for tight ends. In what’s become a pass-heavy Seahawks offense, Fant is on our radar.
Kendre Miller, RB, Saints (ESPN – 7.2%; Sleeper – 11%; Yahoo! – 4%)
Miller had eight touches playing behind Alvin Kamara in Thursday night’s blowout loss to the Broncos. So, why add him? For me, this is a speculative move as there’s been rumors that the Saints could trade Kamara before the deadline. In that sort of scenario, Miller would obviously see his fantasy value skyrocket. That has him on my radar right now.
Notables: Ray Davis, RB, Bills; Cedric Wilson Jr., WR, Saints; Keon Coleman, WR, Bills; Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers; Elijah Moore, WR, Browns; Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders; Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots; Jonnu Smith, TE, Dolphins, Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers.