Evan Engram Will Remain A No. 1 Fantasy Football Tight End In Denver's Offense
Evan Engram didn’t remain a free agent very long.
Just a few days after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Engram signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos. It’s a favorable landing spot for the veteran tight end. In fact, it was one of my two favorite teams for the veteran to sign with from a fantasy perspective.
Engram is coming off a down year, playing in just nine games due to injuries and averaging a modest 9.9 fantasy points. That’s almost four fewer points per game compared to the 13.6 points he averaged in the previous season. It was also his lowest point average since 2021.
Still, Engram was a fantasy star the previous season and has been a fantasy starter several times in his career between the New York Giants and Jags. He should have plenty left in the tank at the age of 30.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has had success with tight ends in his offenses (Jimmy Graham comes to mind), so Engram is a nice addition. None of the tight ends on the team’s current roster warrant much excitement in fantasy leagues, making Engram a nice outlet for their young, talented quarterback, Bo Nix.
Unless Denver makes more “splash” moves in their passing game in the upcoming NFL draft, I can see Engram remaining in the TE1 conversation in fantasy leagues next season.