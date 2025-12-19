Fab's Five Big-Name Fantasy Football Players Who Could Be Busts in Week 16
Big-name and highly drafted fantasy football players can be difficult to keep out of your starting lineups, especially in the playoffs, but sometimes recent poor statistics or a bad matchup warrant doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five players who fit the bill going into this week.
Fantasy Starters Who Could Bust In Week 16
Ashton Jeanty at Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeanty and the Raiders have been brutal lately. He’s scored a combined 14 points in his last two games, and the offense was just shut out in a loss to the Eagles. I wouldn't be afraid to sit the disappointing rookie against Houston and their dominant defense in what could be another negative game script. The Texans have given up just 3.7 yards per rush to opposing backs in 2025.
Omarion Hampton at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hampton is back in action for the Chargers, but his role has not been that of a featured running back. In fact, Kimani Vidal continues to start and has played more snaps than the rookie in the last two weeks. His next matchup against the Cowboys isn’t terrible on paper, but it’ll be tough to trust Hampton while he’s playing aside and often behind Vidal in the Chargers backfield rotation.
Jaylen Waddle vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle has been difficult to trust in the last month based, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a risk in Week 16. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns and the third-fewest points to wideouts in the last eight weeks, and receivers who started their route outside have scored just one touchdown in that time. He’ll also be catching passes from rookie Quinn Ewers.
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson, listed as start ’em last week, put up 16.4 fantasy points against the Commanders. However, I’d beware his next matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has been tough on wide receivers, allowing just three touchdowns to the position over the last eight weeks. What’s more, slot men have scored no touchdowns and the fifth-fewest points against them since Week 12.
Tyler Warren at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): It’s hard to sit a player like Warren, but his recent numbers are troublesome. He’s failed to score double digits in three of his last four games, and over the last two weeks he’s scored a combined 8.6 points. With a 44-year-old quarterback in Philip Rivers under center and facing a tough home game against the 49ers, sitting Warren isn’t a crazy notion if you have a solid alternative.