Fab's Five Big-Name Fantasy Football Players Who Could Bust in Week 14
Big name fantasy football players are difficult to sit, but sometimes the matchups are bad enough that it warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five players who fit the bill going into this week and their current fantasy rank at their position based on points.
Week 14 Fantasy Football Players To Beware
Patrick Mahomes vs. Texans (QB2): Mahomes is tough to sit, so I’d temper expectations this week against the Texans. No defense has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks, and it’s held the likes of Matthew Stafford (13.6) and Josh Allen (8.1) to meager stat lines this season. What’s more, just three quarterbacks have beaten them for more than 16.1 fantasy points in their 12 contests.
Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers (QB18): Jackson … a sit ’em? Am I nuts? Maybe, but have you seen his recent numbers? He’s scored no more than 7.2 fantasy points in three straight games, and he hasn’t scored more than 16.6 points since Week 9! He has also averaged just 14.9 points in his six career starts against Pittsburgh. I know it’s a risk and you need a competent pivot, but Jackson isn’t a must start anymore.
Ashton Jeanty vs. Broncos (RB11): Jeanty has been anything but reliable in a bad Raiders offense, scoring fewer than 12.2 points in two of his last three games. He’s also averaging just 3.5 yards per rush, and a tough matchup against the Broncos looms. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points per game to backs, and if the rookie doesn’t have a good game as a pass catcher, he could post a modest stat line.
Justin Jefferson vs. Commanders (WR18): I can’t even believe this is real … but Jefferson has been almost invisible in the stat sheets over the last four weeks. During that time, 45 wide receivers have scored more fantasy points. It’s not his fault, though, as the Vikings quarterback play has been devastatingly bad. So, despite a good matchup versus the Commanders, Jefferson is no longer a must-start wide receiver.
Emeka Egbuka vs. Saints (WR11): Egbuka has really struggled lately, scoring no more than 9.8 points in six of his last seven games. What’s more, he’s the WR39 over the last eight weeks. The rookie is a risk against the Saints, who have been quietly tough on perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to the position since Week 10. Be cautious with Egbuka this week.