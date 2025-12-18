Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 16: Start the Chiefs DST
Were the Cowboys your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy defense streamers for Week 16!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football DEF Streamers For Week 16
Bills defense at Browns (43.3%): The Bills defense has been difficult to trust in fantasy leagues this season, but it’s hard to ignore a matchup against rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Their offense has allowed 40 sacks (tied for eighth most), and it’s also committed 20 giveaways (tied for fourth most) this season, and Sanders has thrown six interceptions in five games. This is a great spot for Buffalo.
Patriots defense at Ravens (38.9%): You might think a matchup against the Ravens is not favorable, but that’s not the case lately. Over the last eight weeks, their offense has allowed 40 sacks (tied eighth most) and committed 20 giveaways (tied for fourth most). Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense has been out of sync over the last month too, so don’t kid yourself … the New England defense is a better fantasy play than you think.
Chiefs defense at Titans (21.5%): The Chiefs are out of playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean fantasy managers can’t use their defense when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as Kansas City faces a Titans offense that’s allowed 49 sacks and committed 17 giveaways this season. What’s more, only the Raiders are averaging fewer points and net offensive yards. That makes K.C.’s defense an attractive start.
Falcons defense at Cardinals (15.6%): The Falcons defense has been a middle-of-the-road unit in fantasy leagues this season, but it is worth a look for a matchup against the Cardinals. Over the last eight weeks, no defense has recorded more sacks (33) than Atlanta. In that same time, the Cardinals have allowed the fifth-most (tie) sacks of their quarterbacks. Arizona has also committed 18 giveaways (tied-10th most) this season.
Saints defense vs. Jets (19.6%): Fantasy managers looking for a defense that should be on the waiver wire to stream this week should consider the Saints. They’re at home against the Jets, who have one of the worst quarterback situations in the league. In fact, they started undrafted rookie Brady Cook a week ago. The Men in Green also have multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball, so New Orleans is a viable option.