Fab's Five Fantasy Football DST Streamers For Week 4: Start The Chargers
Are the Ravens your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five defensive streamers for Week 4!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football DST Streaming Picks Week 4
Eagles defense at Buccaneers (46.7%): The Eagles defense isn’t a great play on paper, but they’re facing a Buccaneers offense that will be without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin due to injuries. That makes this matchup far less daunting, and it puts Philadelphia in the top 12 in terms of defenses this week. This unit is actually available in nearly 40% of ESPN leagues if you’re still looking to add one.
Patriots defense vs. Panthers (46.1%): The Patriots defense is no great shakes in fantasy terms, but it should get CB Christian Gonzalez back this week in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their offense has committed six giveaways this season, which is tied for the second-most in the league, and Bryce Young and crew weren’t great last week despite the 30 points the team scored against Atlanta.
Chargers defense at Giants (45.9%): There’s a lot of excitement around the Giants this week, as rookie Jaxson Dart gets his first NFL start. However, a quarterback starting his first NFL game is like chum in the water when we’re looking at the defensive matchups. The G-Men allowed 32 quarterback pressures in their first three games, so I can see multiple sacks and forced turnovers for the Bolts.
Commanders defense at Falcons (7.5%): The Commanders defense ranks 12th in fantasy points after three weeks, and I like it as a streamer against the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. hasn’t looked great in his first three starts, as Atlanta is averaging a mere 14 points per game after getting shutout by Carolina last week. What’s more, defenses have averaged the seventh-most points against them in 2025.
Bears defense at Raiders (4.8%): If you’re looking for a deep defensive streamer in Week 4, the Bears are worth a dice roll. The Raiders have already allowed 12 sacks of Geno Smith this season, and we all know Smith is usually good for a turnover or two. Defenses have also averaged the fifth-most fantasy points when facing Las Vegas this season, so Chicago has some statistical trends on their side.