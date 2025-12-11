Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 15: Start Cam Little
Was Michael Badgley your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five best kicker streamers for Week 14!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 15
Harrison Mevis vs. Lions (37.2%): Mevis scored nine fantasy points in last week’s win over the Cardinals, and he’s posted at least nine points in two of his last three games. He will again be a viable streamer against the Lions, who have allowed the fifth-most points (tie) to opposing kickers in the last eight weeks. DraftKings has the total for this game in the mid-50s, so Mevis should have plenty of chances to produce.
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Cardinals (32.9%): Fairbairn has become one of the most reliable kickers in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than eight points in eight straight games. He should keep that streak going against the Cardinals, who have been generous to kickers. Their defense has allowed nine or more points to the position nine times in 2025, including five booters who have hit that mark (at least) since Week 10.
Cam Little at Jets (32.8%): Little continued to post big numbers last week, as he scored 11 fantasy points in a win over the Colts. He has now scored 11 or more points in four of his last six games, and a matchup against the Jets makes him a solid option once again. No kicker has scored fewer than seven fantasy points against the Men in Green this year, and eight have scored at least nine points. Start Little this week.
Evan McPherson vs. Ravens (21.3%): McPherson scored a mere four fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Bills, but he had produced a combined 79 points in his previous six contests. That includes a Week 13 matchup against his next opponent, the Ravens, where McPherson scored an impressive 24 points. In all, Baltimore has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers over the course of the year.
Will Reichard at Cowboys (12.3%): Reichard scored eight fantasy points in last week’s win over the Commanders, and he’s now produced at least eight points in four of his last five games. This week’s game in Dallas projects to be a high-scoring affair (DraftKings has the total of 47.5), so Reichard should have more than his share of opportunities to score. Reichard is a free agent in plenty of leagues, so add and start him.