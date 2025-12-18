Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 16: Start Ka'imi Fairbairn
Was Matt Prater your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy kicker streamers for Week 16!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football K Streamers For Week 16
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Raiders (38.6%): Full disclosure … I don’t consider Fairbairn a streamer at all, but he’s only started in 38.6% of ESPN leagues and 55% of Sleeper leagues. He should be a starter in far more leagues, especially after posting 17 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Cardinals. This week’s opponent, the Raiders, have allowed eight-plus fantasy points to kickers over the last eight weeks, so start Fairbairn.
Andy Borregales at Ravens (22.4%): Borregales scored just seven fantasy points in last week’s crushing loss to the Bills, but he has produced 41 combined points in his previous three games. He also has a great matchup next on the schedule, facing a Ravens defense that has allowed the second-most points to road kickers this season. Baltimore has also allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers regardless of location.
Eddy Pineiro vs. Colts (16.8%): Pineiro returned to action last week with a bang, scoring 14 fantasy points in a win over the Titans. He has now scored at least 12 points in three of his last four games, and the veteran is averaging a stout 10.7 points on the season. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers since Week 8 as well, so Pineiro should be added off waivers and started in most leagues.
Will Reichard at Giants (12.6%): Listed as a start ’em last week, Reichard scored 12 fantasy points in a win over the Cowboys. He has now scored a combined 30 points in his last three games, and he’s been held under eight points just once since Week 8. The Giants have allowed 32 field goals and the fourth-most points to opposing kickers this season, so Reichard is well worth starting in this old school NFC battle at MetLife Stadium.
Zane Gonzalez at Cardinals (1.2%): Gonzalez is still a free agent in most fantasy leagues, but this week’s matchup against the Cardinals makes him a viable streamer nonetheless. Since Week 8, no team in the NFL has allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers. Over the course of the full season, Arizona has surrendered at least nine points to 10 enemy booters, including six who have hit that mark or surpassed it since Week 10.