Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers Week 4: Start Spencer Shrader
Was Evan McPherson your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 4!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers Week 4
Spencer Shrader at Rams (39.2%): Shrader has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football, averaging nearly 15 points per game. While that’s likely unsustainable, he should still be started in more leagues. This week he faces the Rams, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers, including 17 to Joey Slye in Week 2. In a game with a high total (49.5 on DraftKings), Shrader is a nice play.
Cairo Santos at Raiders (32.7%): Santos has had a slow start to the 2025 campaign, as he’s scored just 16 combined fantasy points. Still, this week’s potential barnburner in Las Vegas makes him a legitimate streamer. Their defense has allowed an average of 9.3 points to kickers in the first two weeks, and the game has a total is on the high end at DraftKings (47.5 O/U). Santos has top 10 upside.
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans (30.2%): Fairbairn was a dud last week, scoring a mere three points in a loss to the Jaguars. Still, I like him this week against the Titans, who have given up more than nine fantasy points per game to kickers this season. In those games, he’s averaged more than nine fantasy points overall. Fairbairn has also scored nine or more points in three of his last four games against them.
Joshua Karty vs. Colts (8%) Karty went off last week, scoring 15 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He has now scored a combined 24 points in his last two games, and he’s a nice streamer in what could be a high-scoring game against the Colts. Their defense allowed 10 points to Joey Slye in a road game back in Week 3, and it’s given up an average of more than nine points in the last 10 road contests.
Daniel Carlson vs. Bears (3.1%): Carlson has posted double digits in two of his first three games of the year, scoring a combined 26 fantasy points. He has also scored 10 or more points in four of his last five games dating back to last season. Couple that with the fact that the Bears have allowed nine points per game to kickers in the first three weeks, and Carlson is a worthwhile streamer in Week 4.