Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Start Geno Smith in Week 4
Was Joe Burrow your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five quarterback streamers for Week 4!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 4
Caleb Williams at Raiders (49.5%): Don’t look now, but Williams ranks as the third-best quarterback in fantasy football after three weeks. I think he’ll keep his statistical success going in Las Vegas in what is a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed two quarterbacks to beat them for 18-plus points in the first three weeks, so keep Williams in your lineups in Sin City.
Jordan Love at Cowboys (39%): Love is coming off a total stink bomb in a loss to the Browns, throwing for 183 yards and scoring just 11.1 fantasy points. Still, you can’t ignore this week’s matchup against the Cowboys. No defense has given up more points to quarterbacks after three weeks. In fact, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams all scored more than 24 points against them.
Jared Goff vs. Browns (29.9%): Admittedly, Goff’s matchup against the Browns is a bad one on paper. However, he has a tendency to be very good at home, averaging 22.1 points in his last 10 games at Ford Field. On the flip side, Cleveland has allowed nearly 18 points per game to home quarterbacks dating back to last season. Based on these trends, I’m starting Goff where I need help this week.
Geno Smith vs. Bears (13%): Smith was a garbage time king last week, as he threw for three touchdowns and scored 26.1 fantasy points in a loss to Washington. He is a nice sleeper/streamer against the Bears, who have allowed 22-plus points to two of the three quarterbacks they’ve faced. Only Dak Prescott had a bad line against them, and he lost CeeDee Lamb seven snaps into the game.
Marcus Mariota at Falcons (2.3%): Mariota was solid for fantasy fans last week, as he scored 20.3 points against one of his old teams, the Raiders. This week, he gets another revenge game, this time against the Falcons. Dating back to last season, their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18 fantasy points per game to visiting quarterbacks. If you’re in need, Mariota is certainly an option if he's starting this week in replace of Jayden Daniels.