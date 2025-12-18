Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 16: Start Aaron Jones Sr.
Was Alvin Kamara one of your starting fantasy football running backs? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy running back streamers for Week 16!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football RB Streamers For Week 16
Woody Marks vs. Raiders (50%): Marks suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win over the Cardinals, but it isn’t considered a major ailment. Barring setbacks, he should be in fantasy lineups in a favorable matchup against the Raiders. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed seven total touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. That makes Marks a viable No 2 back if he’s active.
Aaron Jones Sr. at Giants (44.7%): Jones Sr. has been a nothing burger in fantasy in recent weeks, scoring single digits in four straight games. Still, a very attractive matchup against the lowly Giants run defense should be good for what ails him statistically. Their defense has allowed the second-most PPR points to running backs since Week 8, and the position has averaged an insane 6.3 yards per rush over that time.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Vikings (29.7%): Tracy Jr. scored an impressive 24.7 fantasy points in last week’s loss to Washington, and he’s now had at least 16 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He’s also seen a touch share of at least 37% in three of those contests. The Vikings have given up the 10th-most fantasy points (tie) to running backs over the last four weeks, so it’s a good spot for Tracy Jr. to produce a nice total.
Michael Carter vs. Falcons (3.4%): The Cardinals have lost Trey Benson and Bam Knight for the season, so Carter will now be the team’s new lead running back. That will put him on the flex starter radar in fantasy semifinals against the Falcons. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed the 10th-most points to runners. What’s more, two different running backs have beaten them for 15-plus fantasy points during that time.
Audric Estime vs. Jets (0.1%): Devin Neal is dealing with a hamstring injury and has already been declared out this week, so Estime and Evan Hull will shoulder the workload against the Jets. Over the last four weeks, no defense has allowed more fantasy points to enemy running backs than Gang Green. Which back is the better option in fantasy leagues isn't clear at this point, but Estime is the more well-rounded between the two.