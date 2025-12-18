Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 16: Start Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett
Fab’s Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must start in fantasy football lineups but could exceed statistical expectations based on a matchup or simple volume. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Want a crazy stat? Since Week 6, only Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence have scored more fantasy points among quarterbacks than Brissett. He has scored 18-plus points in all nine of his starts, and a matchup against the Falcons makes him a great Week 16 option. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks since Week 8, so Brissett is in a good spot.
Aaron Jones Sr. at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones Sr. has been a nothing burger in fantasy in recent weeks, scoring single digits in four straight games. Still, a very attractive matchup against the lowly Giants run defense should be good for what ails him statistically. Their defense has allowed the second-most PPR points to running backs since Week 8, and the position has averaged an insane 6.3 yards per rush over that time.
Michael Carter vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals have lost Trey Benson and Bam Knight for the season, so Carter will now be the team’s new lead running back. That will put him on the flex starter radar in fantasy semifinals against the Falcons. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed the 10th-most points to runners. What’s more, two different backs have beaten them for 15-plus points in that time.
Jauan Jennings at Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Jennings, listed as a sleeper last week, posted two touchdowns in a win over the Titans. I’d ride him again this week against another AFC South team, this time the Colts. Their defense has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts over the last eight weeks. For the entirety of the season, their Colts have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to opposing wide receivers 14 times.
Darren Waller vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waller scored two touchdowns and 25.6 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers, and a matchup against the Bengals this week makes him a great starting option. Their defense has allowed 15 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, as they’ve allowed at least 10.7 fantasy points to the position 13 times. Waller could be on the waiver wire, too.