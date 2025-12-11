Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 15: Start Harold Fannin Jr.
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five best tight end streamers for Week 15!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 15
Harold Fannin Jr. at Bears (39.8%): Fannin Jr. went off last week in a loss to the Titans, scoring a career best 25.4 fantasy points. He’s pushed his yearly points-per-game average to over 11 points, and David Njoku is dealing with a bum knee, which could mean more targets in Week 15. I’d stream the rookie against the Bears, who have allowed nearly 14 points per game to enemy tight ends over the last eight weeks.
Dalton Kincaid at Patriots (30.5%): Kincaid returned to action with a bang last week, as he scored a touchdown and 14.1 fantasy points against the Bengals. While he played only 21 snaps, Kincaid was still targeted five times in the contest. He’ll be a nice starter this week too, facing a Patriots defense he beat for 16.8 points back in Week 5. In all, New England has allowed the ninth-most points to tight ends.
Dalton Schultz vs. Cardinals (30.3%): Schultz was held to just 5.2 fantasy points in last weekend’s loss to the Chiefs, but he’s still scored double digits in four of his last six games. I’d keep him in starting lineups against the Cardinals, who have given up 12-plus points to tight ends eight times, including three since Week 11. That includes a 12.2-point effort from Colby Parkinson in last week’s loss to the Rams.
Colston Loveland vs. Browns (17.1%): Loveland has started to heat up, scoring 12-plus points in two of his last three games. He saw five targets and scored a touchdown in a loss to the Packers, and the rookie could see a slight uptick in targets while Rome Odunze is out of action. Loveland is a viable streamer as a result, so the fact that he is still a free agent in nearly 50 percent of Sleeper leagues is an early holiday gift.
Isaiah Likely at Bengals (5.2%): Likely has caught fire in the stat sheets, scoring a total of 25 fantasy points on 12 targets in his last two games. One of those contests came against the Bengals, who have been awful against tight ends and will host the Ravens next week. While Mark Andrews remains the top option at the position in Baltimore, Likely will still no doubt be a popular streamer in the first fantasy playoff week.