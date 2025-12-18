Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 16: Start Colby Parkinson
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy tight end streamers for Week 16!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers For Week 16
Dalton Schultz vs. Raiders (29.4%): Schultz rebounded from a Week 14 stinker to post eight catches, 76 yards, a touchdown and 21.6 fantasy points in a win over the Chiefs. He has now put up at least 11 points in seven of his last 10 games, and he’s also seen at least six targets in 10 of his last 12 games. That’s huge at what is clearly a difficult tight end position to fill. He’s in my top 10 among tight ends against the Raiders.
Darren Waller vs. Bengals (10.5%): Waller scored two touchdowns and 25.6 fantasy points in a loss against the Steelers, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a great starting option. Their defense has allowed 15 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, as they’ve allowed at least 10.7 fantasy points to the position 13 times. Waller could be a nice security blanket for rookie QB Quinn Ewers, too.
Colby Parkinson at Seahawks (12%): Parkinson has quietly been one of the better tight ends in fantasy football in recent weeks, and he further proved his increasing worth with a two-touchdown, 27-point effort in Week 15. He has now scored 12-plus points in four of his last six games, and he could see even more work against Seattle with Davante Adams (hamstring) injured. He’s a very nice streamer on Thursday night.
Brenton Strange at Broncos (10.9%): Strange has had two stinkers in a row, scoring a mere 9.3 combined fantasy points. Still, the veteran has a good matchup against the Broncos. While their defense is tough on wide receivers, it has allowed the sixth-most points to tight ends over the last eight weeks. What’s more, tight ends have scored nine-plus points against them 10 times, including four who have done it since Week 11.
Mike Gesicki at Dolphins (1.2%): This one might be a stretch, but this is a “revenge” game for Gesicki … and a plus matchup based on the numbers. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends since Week 8 (only the Bengals have allowed more in that time). What’s more, tight ends have beaten their defense for nine or more points 11 times this season, including six who have scored 11-plus points.