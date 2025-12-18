Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 16: Start Jauan Jennings
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy football wide receivers? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy wide receiver streamers for Week 16!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers For Week 16
Jauan Jennings at Colts (36.7%): Jennings, listed as a sleeper last week, scored a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Titans. I’d ride him again this week against another AFC South team, this time the Colts. Their defense has surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts over the last eight weeks. For the entirety of the season, their Colts have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to opposing wide receivers 14 times.
Stefon Diggs vs. Ravens (38.6%): Diggs has gone three weeks without a solid stat line, so he’s due to produce. That could come this week against the Ravens. Their defense has been vulnerable to perimeter receivers, allowing the ninth-most points to the position over the last eight weeks. Over the course of the full season, Baltimore has allowed double digits to wide receivers 20 times, including 12 who’ve had 14-plus points.
Keenan Allen at Cowboys (25.8%): Allen has been mostly fantasy dormant over the last seven games, failing to score more than 9.3 points in any of those contests. So, why would he be a streamer this week? Well, the Cowboys have been very vulnerable to wideouts this season … in fact, no defense has allowed more points to the position, and perimeter receivers have scored the fourth-most points against them over the last eight weeks.
Jayden Reed at Bears (6.2%): Reed scored 10.5 fantasy points last week against the Broncos, and he could see more work this week if Christian Watson (chest) is unable to play. Regardless, the Bears have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers over the last eight weeks, so the matchup is positive for the veteran. Even if Watson is able to suit up, Reed would remain on the sleeper radar in an uber-important NFC North game.
Luther Burden III vs. Packers (3%): Burden III is dealing with an ankle injury, so be sure to keep tabs on his status all week. If he’s able to go, and Rome Odunze (foot) remains out of action, the rookie would be a viable streamer. He’s led the Bears in receiving yards in two straight games, and the Packers have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers since Week 8. If Burden III plays, he’s a nice option.