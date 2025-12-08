Fab's Week 15 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Week 14 is nearly in the books, and so is the 2025 fantasy football regular season! So, if you’re reading this column … congratulations on getting your team into the dance!
The bye weeks are finished for the NFL regular season, so you’ll have all 32 teams and their players at your disposal. Still, we saw a ton of huge injuries in Week 14, so the waiver wire will remain significant … especially if you lost a quarterback or running back (if you have either Daniel Jones or De’Von Achane, you know exactly what I’m talking about).
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks Week 15
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (53%): Lawrence has been on a heater lately, scoring at least 17 fantasy points in three straight games, including 19.4 in a win over the Colts this week. The veteran has a nice matchup next on the schedule too, facing a Jets defense that’s been lackluster since trading away CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams. If you need a quarterback for Week 15, Lawrence is a solid waiver-wire add.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (53%): Loveland has started to heat up, scoring 12-plus points in two of his last three games. He saw five targets and scored a touchdown in a loss to the Packers, and the rookie could see a slight uptick in targets while Rome Odunze is out of action. Tight end is a very thin position, so the fact that Loveland is still a free agent in nearly 50 percent of Sleeper leagues is an early holiday gift.
Blake Corum, RB, Rams (49%): Corum had a huge stat line against the Cardinals, rushing for 128 yards (10.7 yards per carry) with two touchdowns and 26.1 fantasy points. He’s still behind Kyren Williams on the Rams depth chart, but the Michigan product is seeing enough work to be a flex starter in larger fantasy leagues. He’s also a great handcuff for Williams, so Corum should be added in leagues as we enter the playoffs.
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers (47%): Reed returned to action against the Bears, catching four passes for 31 yards on four targets. While Christian Watson has emerged as the top option in the Packers passing game for Jordan Love, Reed is still worth a look off the wire based on talent and the recent effectiveness of the Green Bay offense. Next weekend’s matchup in Denver is tough, so I’d just add and stash Reed for now.
Devin Singletary, RB, Giants (46%): Singletary and the Giants had a bye week, so he’s still available in plenty of fantasy leagues ahead of a matchup against the Commanders. Keep in mind, Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a hip injury in Week 13 and could lose more work to the veteran. In fact, Singletary saw 34% of the touches in their last game. A potential flex option based on the matchup, Singletary is worth a look this week.
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (35%): Burden’s role in the Bears offense has increased, as the team is without Rome Odunze for an unspecified period of time. He looked good in a loss to the Packers, catching five passes for 70 yards and scoring 11 fantasy points. That’s his best stat line since Week 3! The rookie wideout could be a viable flex option in some larger fantasy leagues during the fantasy football postseason.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders (15%): The Commanders appear to have lost Jayden Daniels to an injury, and there’s no reason to play their franchise quarterback again in 2025. That leaves Mariota to take back the reins of the offense. He’s done relatively well as the starter, scoring 18-plus points three times and posting no fewer than 15.4 points in his last three starts. He has a solid matchup against the Giants next.
Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (13%): Likely has caught fire in the stat sheets, scoring a total of 25 fantasy points on 12 targets in his last two games. One of those contests came against the Bengals, who have been awful against tight ends and will host the Ravens next week. While Mark Andrews remains the top option at the position in Baltimore, Likely will still no doubt be a popular streamer in the first fantasy playoff week.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals (6%): Gesicki went off against the Bills, catching six passes for 86 yards with a touchdown. In all, the veteran recorded 20.6 fantasy points … the most for any tight end against Buffalo this season. Gesicki’s value is back on the level of a borderline fantasy starter with Joe Burrow under center, and at worst he’s a nice add for the purposes of depth. He’ll face the Ravens at home in the upcoming week.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins (4%): Wright went off against the Jets, rushing for 107 yards with a touchdown and scoring 16.7 fantasy points. He got more work in the absence of De’Von Achane, who left the Week 13 game against the Jets with injured ribs. Initial reports suggest the injury isn’t serious, but Wright is still worth an add in case things change. He’s even more valuable for those managers who have Achane.
Notable Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
- Sam Darnold, Seahawks (59%)
- Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (52%)
- J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (22%)
- Bryce Young, Panthers (21%)
- Shedeur Sanders, Browns (18%)
- Tyler Shough, Saints (16%)
- Riley Leonard, Colts (0%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
- Bam Knight, Cardinals (55%)
- Ollie Gordon, Dolphins (13%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
- Darnell Mooney, Falcons (52%)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns (51%)
- Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks (51%)
- Jayden Higgins, Texans (46%)
- Chimere Dike, Titans (26%)
- Pat Bryant, Broncos (8%)
- Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys (2%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
- Darren Waller, Dolphins (42%)
- Theo Johnson, Giants (32%)
- Mason Taylor, Jets (20%)
- Colby Parkinson, Rams (5%)
- Ben Sinnott, Commanders (2%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
- Cam Little, Jaguars (59%)
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (48%)
- Andy Borregales, Patriots (8%)
- Harrison Mevis, Rams (5%)
- Riley Patterson, Dolphins (4%)