Fab's Week 16 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Texans QB C.J. Stroud
Week 15 is nearly in the books, and the second round of the fantasy football postseason is just around the corner. If you’re reading this column, you’ve very likely advanced in your leagues (congratulations!) Now, let’s go win that fantasy football league championship!
With fewer teams still alive in your fantasy league, it will be a lot easier to land free agents off the waiver wire. However, that doesn’t mean you should take your foot off the proverbial gas pedal, because you never know when a waiver-wire could help you win that coveted title!
With that said, here’s 10 players (and any other notables) to target this week!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Please are listed in the order of their ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Week 16
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (54%): Lawrence went off against the Jets, throwing for 330 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win. If that weren’t enough, he also rushed for 51 yards and a sixth touchdown! In all, Lawrence scored 44.3 fantasy points. He has now scored 19-plus points in three straight games, which makes it somewhat criminal that he’s still a free agent in so many leagues. The veteran should be added where a quarterback is needed.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (46%): Schultz rebounded from a Week 14 stinker to post eight catches, 76 yards, a touchdown and 21.6 fantasy points in a win over the Chiefs. He has now put up at least 11 points in seven of his last 10 games, and he’s also seen at least six targets in 10 of his last 12 games. That’s huge at what is clearly a difficult tight end position to fill. If you’re in need and lucky enough to see Schultz on the wire, don’t hesitate to get him.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders (43%): Remember “Bill?” You do if you started him against the Giants after it was announced that Chris Rodrgiuez was inactive. The rookie posted 96 yards and a touchdown against the league’s worst run defense, and that was good for 15.6 points. He has a far tougher matchup against the Eagles next on the slate, but Croskey-Merritt is still worth a roster spot for those looking to add some backfield insurance.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans (42%): Stroud posted a solid stat line in Week 15, posting 260 yards, two touchdowns and 23.4 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. It was his first good total since Week 8, but take a look at his Week 16 opponent … the Las Vegas Raiders. That team is getting ready for the offseason, as was evident in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles, so Stroud is well worth a look as a potential fantasy streamer in the second round of the playoffs.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets (37%): Mitchell bounced back from last week’s 3.4-point stinker to post six catches, a touchdown and 17.4 fantasy points in a loss to the Jaguars. He has now put up 17-plus points in two of the last three weeks, and there’s no reason to think he won’t remain the top wide receiver for the Jets over the final weeks of the regular campaign. Mitchell has also seen a combined 27 targets in those three games, so he’s getting lots of usage.
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (34%): Burden III put up six catches and 14.4 fantasy points in a win over the Browns, and he’s now posted at least 11 points in two straight games. The rookie did hurt his ankle in the contest, so be sure to keep tabs on his status, but Burden III will be well worth a look if the ailment is considered minor. Rome Odunze re-injured his foot in pregame, so Burden III would see plenty of work against the Packers if he’s able to play.
Michael Carter, RB, Cardinals (10%): The Cardinals backfield is a total mess, as Trey Benson won’t return this season and Bam Knight suffered an injured ankle in a loss to the Texans. That leaves Carter as the potential No. 1 runner for the Red Birds over the final three weeks of the season. If that’s the case, Carter, who scored 13.4 points with Knight out of action, wouldn’t be a terrible desperation flex starter in a matchup against the Falcons in Week 16.
Colby Parkinson, TE, Rams (8%): Parkinson has quietly been one of the better tight ends in fantasy in recent weeks, and he further proved his increasing worth with a two-touchdown, 27-point effort in a win over the Lions. He has now scored 12-plus points in four of his last six games, and he could see even more work next week if the Rams are forced to play without Davante Adams (hamstring). If you need a tight end, Parkinson is a great target.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos (4%): RJ Harvey suffered a rib injury late in Sunday's win over the Packers and wasn't able to return. If the ailment keeps him out of action in Week 16, McLaughlin would be the likely pivot in fantasy football leagues. He would share some of the work with Tyler Badie, but McLaughlin would more be the projected early-down back. Keep tabs on Harvey's status, but add McLaughin as insurance this week.
Evan Hull, RB, Saints (0%): Devin Neal suffered a hamstring injury in a win over the Panthers, which left Hull and Audric Estime (2%) as the Saints' lead backs. A committee would likely emerge if Neal were to miss Week 16, with Hull being the main ball carrier and Estime being used as both a runner and receiver in passing situations. Both runners should be added, but game script will likely determine who is the better fantasy option.
Notable Quarterbacks
- Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (50%)
- Marcus Mariota, Commanders (22%)
- Kirk Cousins, Falcons (15%)
- Philip Rivers, Colts (13%)
- Gardner Minshew, Chiefs (0%)
Notable Running Backs
- Blake Corum, Rams (59%)
- Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (50%)
- Isaiah Davis, Jets (10%)
- Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (7%)
- Audric Estime, Saints (2%)
- Jawhar Jordan, Texans (0%)
Notable Wide Receivers
- Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks (52%)
- Troy Franklin, Broncos (49%)
- Jayden Reed, Packers (46%)
- Matthew Golden, Packers (26%)
- Jalen Coker, Panthers (9%)
- Isaiah Bond, Browns (3%)
Notable Tight Ends
- Theo Johnson, Giants (37%)
- Dawson Knox, Bills (8%)
- Gunnar Helm, Titans (3%)
Notable Kickers
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (59%)
- Eddy Piniero, 49ers (14%)
- Brandon McManus, Packers (14%)
- Jake Moody, Commanders (3%)
Notable Defenses
- Bills (54%)
- Lions (51%)
- Chiefs (48%)
- Saints (19%)