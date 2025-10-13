Fab's Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Chargers RB Kimani Vidal
Week 6 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 7!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning to bolster the strength of your roster. This is the third bye week of the year, as the Bills and Ravens are both off. That makes the waiver wire even more important, as you’ll have more needs to fill.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Week 7
Kendrick Bourne, WR, 49ers (51%): Bourne went all Jerry Rice on us for the second week in a row, catching five passes for 142 yards in a loss to the Buccaneers. He saw a team-high nine targets from Mac Jones, who continues to throw the ball in his direction on the regular. Until Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle are back and healthy, Bourne needs to be on fantasy rosters. He faces Atlanta in Week 7.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks (51%): Darnold has posted two straight solid games, scoring 27.6 fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 5 and 20 points versus the Jaguars this past week. He’s scored 16-plus points in four straight games overall too, so his floor hasn’t been bad either. While he does have a tough matchup against the Texans next, Darnold is still a viable option off the waiver wire.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns (50%): Fannin Jr. had a huge game against the Steelers, as he was targeted 10 times and hauled in seven passes for 81 yards. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown the ball to his tight ends a bunch in his first two starts, so there is a world where Fannin Jr. could be a weekly fantasy starter … especially if David Njoku (knee) is forced to miss time (or is traded).
Josh Downs, WR, Colts (49%): One of my favorite wide receiver streamers this weekend, Downs put up a nice total against the Cardinals. He led the Colts wideouts in targets (7), caught six passes for 42 yards, scored a touchdown and finished with 16.2 points. He has now scored 11-plus points in three of his last five games and two in a row, so Downs should be owned in more leagues for Week 7.
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos (47%): Tight end is a dumpster fire, but fantasy managers might be able to get some relief with Engram. He’s seen at least six targets in three straight games for coach Sean Payton, who is clearly getting his tight end more involved in the pass attack. Engram has also scored at least 9.9 points in each of his last two games, and he has a revenge game against the Giants next.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants (46%): The fact that Dart isn’t owned in more leagues still shocks me. He’s scored 19-plus points in two of his first three starts, including 23.6 points in a big win over the Eagles last Thursday night. Dart has also rushed for at least 54 yards in all of his starts, which is huge from a fantasy standpoint. At worst, he’s looking like a matchup-based starter in most fantasy leagues.
Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers (45%): Despite numerous reports to the contrary, it was Vidal, and not Hassan Haskins, who got the start and the lion’s share of the touches in the first game without Omarion Hampton. He made good on the opportunities, posting 124 rushing yards, one touchdown and 22.8 fantasy points against the Dolphins. Hampton could be out awhile, so Vidal is a must-add player.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (39%): Lawrence posted a nice stat line in Week 6, throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Seahawks. He has now recorded 19-plus points in two straight games and three of his last five overall, so you have to start looking at him as a matchup-based starter … especially during the bye weeks. Lawrence will face the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7.
Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals (19%): We can’t have nice things in fantasy football, huh? A week after Michael Carter has 23 touches and 18.3 fantasy points, the Cardinals decided to use Knight in a backfield committee. He had one more touch than Carter, and he also saw one more red-zone look (one of which he punched into the end zone), so Knight should at least be rostered in fantasy leagues.
Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders (5%): Mayer had a breakout game with Brock Bowers out of action, catching five passes for 50 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Titans. He saw a team-high seven targets in the contest as well, so Geno Smith appears to have trust and a rapport with the veteran. Until Bowers can return to action, Mayer has the potential to be a fantasy starter in most leagues.
Notables Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
- C.J. Stroud, Texans (54%)
- Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (26%)
- Bryce Young, Panthers (26%)
- Carson Wentz, Vikings (9%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
- Tyjae Spears, Titans (33%)
- Jaydon Blue, Cowboys (26%)
- Zavier Scott, Vikings (5%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
- Tre Tucker, Raiders (58%)
- Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans (47%)
- Christian Kirk, Texans (37%)
- Ryan Flourney, Cowboys (23%)
- Sterling Shepard, Buccaneers (22%)
- Kayshon Boutte, Patriots (11%)
- Demario Douglas, Patriots (7%)
- Michael Wilson, Cardinals (5%)
- Tez Johnson, Buccaneers (3%)
- Zay Jones, Cardinals (0%)
- Van Jefferson, Titans (0%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
- A.J. Barner, Seahawks (38%)
- Jake Tonges, 49ers (31%)
- Chig Okonkwo, Titans (20%)
- Dalton Schultz, Texans (18%)
- Taysom Hill, Saints (11%)
- Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers (4%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
- Joey Slye, Titans (7%)
- Eddy Pineiro, 49ers (3%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 7