Fabs' 2024 All-Breakout Fantasy Football Team Led by Jayden Daniels, Bijan Robinson

Michael Fabiano

Jayden Daniels was one of fantasy football's biggest breakout players of 2024.
/ Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The week after the Conference Championship Games is always a bit slow in terms of NFL and fantasy football news. So, like the NFL, it’s a good week to celebrate greatness on the field. The league does that with the Pro Bowl Games, so I’ll do the same regarding fantasy football.

I discussed my All-Sleeper Team on Monday, so today I’ll cover the players who broke out in the stat sheets … my 2024 All-Breakout Team. These newfound fantasy stars helped fantasy fans reach the playoffs and win their league championship. And, to be a bit forward-thinking, I’ll also look at each player’s 2025 outlook and whether it’s rosy or a little clouded.

2024 Fantasy Football Breakout Players

QB – Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Daniels finished the fantasy season with 351.6 points, which ranked fourth among quarterbacks and fifth among all offensive players. He scored 20-plus points 10 times and averaged 29.9 points during the fantasy playoffs. Daniels finished the regular season with 355.8 fantasy points, which is the second-most all-time among rookie quarterbacks behind only Cam Newton, who scored 369.3 fantasy points back in 2011.

2025 Outlook: There’s nothing that indicates that Daniels will be anything but fantastic in his second NFL season. In fact, I have him ranked among the elite fantasy quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts heading into 2025. He’ll be a top-50 selection.

RB – Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Robinson had a slow start to the season, averaging just 13.5 points in his first five games. Over his next 12 games, however, he averaged 22.8 points. He scored over 20 points in 10 of those games and posted more than 24 points in two of the three games during the fantasy postseason. Robinson also averaged more than 23 touches in that stretch.

2025 Outlook: Robinson, who will be entering his age-23 season, is the best young running back in the league right now. He’ll remain the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense with Michael Penix Jr. under center, and I have him being selected first overall in 2025 fantasy drafts.

WR – Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

BTJ was the fifth rookie wide receiver selected based on NFFC ADP data, behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Xavier Worthy, and Rome Odunze. He finished first among non-quarterback rookies based on total fantasy points. Only Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown scored more points at the position overall.

2025 Outlook: Thomas Jr. is the latest LSU wideout to become a fantasy star, and I don’t think things will change much. In fact, I love the move to bring in former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen to be the Jaguars' new head coach. BTJ will be a top-12 wideout in 2025 drafts.

TE – Brock Bowers, Raiders

Bowers was a huge prospect coming out of college, but no one saw the kinds of things he accomplished as a rookie coming in Year 1. He led the position in fantasy points, putting up 1,194 yards on 112 catches, which were also the most in each category. Bowers put up 14-plus points in 10 games, including scoring 20-plus points three times since Week 11.

2025 Outlook: The Raiders must improve the assets in their passing game, which means potentially adding an alpha wideout who could take some targets from Bowers. The team, now coached by Pete Carroll, also needs to upgrade at quarterback (maybe Russell Wilson) in the offseason, Regardless, I’ll have Bowers ranked first at tight end for next season.

FLEX - De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

Achane showed flashes of potential as a rookie, and he took the next steps in becoming a fantasy star in Year 2. He finished fifth in points among runners, averaging 17.6 points per game, including eight games where he scored more than 20 points and four with more than 26 points. At 23, Achane has a shot to be one of the best fantasy backs for years to come.

2025 Outlook: No matter what the Dolphins do with their backfield, Achane has proven to be worthy and well-equipped to be a featured player in their offense. He’ll be a first-round pick in most fantasy drafts, and he won’t be worse than a top-15 overall selection.

Published
